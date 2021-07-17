DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Merissa and William Goeringer, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. June 27, 2021
- Seth and Monica Perez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:11 p.m. June 27, 2021
- Sadi Meza and Dylan Pekar, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:37 p.m. June 27, 2021
- Faith Tompkins and Jeffery Dycus, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:04 a.m. June 28, 2021
- Elisa Renee Moose and Juan Monreal Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:35 a.m. June 28, 2021
- Garrett and Courtney Geistman, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:55 a.m. June 28, 2021
- Jamian and Stephanie Espinosa, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:57 a.m. June 28, 2021
- Robert and Rebecca Olivarez, twins: a daughter, 2 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:21 p.m. June 29, 2021 and a son, 2 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:22 p.m. June 29, 2021
- Jennifer Rivas and Thomas Rodriguez Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. June 30, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Herrera, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:29 a.m. July 1, 2021
- Cullen and Merryn Broll, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. July 1, 20221
- Dr. Ashraf Abusara and Dr. Amira Jaddua, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:21 a.m. July 2, 2021
- Dominique Salazar and Javier Zaragoza, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:02 p.m. July 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Hernandez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. July 2, 2021
- Erica and Eduardo Torres, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:08 p.m. July 2, 2021
- Joe Morales III and Alyssa Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:02 p.m. July 2, 2021
- Fabian and Caitlyn Trujillo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:16 a.m. July 3, 2021
- Jacob and Krystal Arambula, a daughter, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:25 a.m. July 3, 2021
- Marvin and Kristen Cooper, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:21 p.m. July 3, 2021
- Chase and Kendall Macek, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounces, at 1:03 p.m. July 5, 2021
- David Valenzuela and Amanda Villarreal, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6 p.m. July 6, 2021
- Gloria Amador and Angel Amaya, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. July 7, 2021
- Devyn Paige Turner and Joseph William Kelley III, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:13 p.m. July 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Green, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:36 a.m. July 8, 2021
- Matthew and Jasmine Huggins, a son, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. July 8, 2021
- Jabier Roy and Elizabeth Almaguer, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. July 9, 2021
- Jeremy and Trina Bludau, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. July 9, 2021
- Avery Carrera and Domyniec Volner, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:29 p.m. July 9, 2021
- Ashley and Carlos Cortez, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:24 p.m. July 9, 2021
- Macy Elledge and Kesean Phillips, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:51 p.m. July 10, 2021
- Jasmine Solis and Trevor Sheehan, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 9:28 a.m. July 12, 2021
- Paul and Desirae Gutierrez, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:12 a.m. July 12, 2021
- Alexis Tyler and Christopher Olvera, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:39 p.m. July 12, 2021
- Jason and Lindsey Bryant, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:12 p.m. July 13, 2021
- Jesus Pina and Jessica Vargas, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:51 a.m. July 14, 2021
