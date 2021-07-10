DeTar Hospital
- Nayeli Balderas and Cesar Gonzalez, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. June 29, 2021
- Cherrie McCormick and Ray Lopez, of Refugio, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. June 29, 2021
- Patricia Lopez and Jordan Garcia, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9 p.m. June 29, 2021
- Cindy Andrade and Keanu Escamilla, of Bloomington, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:19 p.m. June 29, 2021
- Ambar Martinez and Abelardo Ortiz, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. June 30, 2021
- Andrea Gonzales, of El Campo, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 9:07 p.m. June 30, 2021
- Silena Guillen and Edward Pena, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. July 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. John Schlensker, of Richmond, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:54 a.m. July 1, 2021
- Jessica Navarro and Dalton Duderstadt, of Yorktown, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:53 p.m. July 1, 2021
- Janeth Acosta and Robert Steele Jr., of Edna, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:12 p.m. July 2, 2021
- Lauren Cardenas and Vincent Aguilar, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:43 p.m. July 2, 2021
- Madeline Foxell and Logan Lasater, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:23 p.m. July 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Ramirez Sr., of La Ward, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:27 a.m. July 3, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
