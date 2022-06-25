DeTar Hospital
- No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Karen Calderon, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:22 a.m. June 8, 2022
- Jael Sarahi Mancera and Jake Anthony Sierra, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:52 p.m. June 8, 2022
- Joshua Clifford and Felicia Zavala, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:40 p.m. June 8, 2022
- Christopher Garcia and Idallys Perez, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. June 10, 2022
- Joseph Boone and Chelsea Rickman, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:47 a.m. June 10, 2022
- Alma Lozoya and Jesus Castro, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:20 p.m. June 10, 2022
- Roxann Macias and Roman Saucedo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. June 10, 2022
- Jonathan and Kacie Williams, a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:43 p.m. June 12, 2022
- Mariana Gonzalez and Oliver Muniz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:53 p.m. June 13, 2022
- Brett and Kayla Prihoda, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:16 p.m. June 15, 2022
- Chloe Peterson and Damacio Dominguez III, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. June 15, 2022
- Mario Soto and Ebony Woods, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. June 16, 2022
- Seth and Monica Perez, a son, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:41 a.m. June 17, 2022
- Allyson Luna and Seth Steele, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:44 p.m. June 19, 2022
- Jeff and Sarah Griffin, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:24 a.m. June 20, 2022
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.