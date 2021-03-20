DeTar Hospital
- Jaycee Kachmar and Justin Zavesky, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:34 a.m. March 1, 2021
- Haley Carter and Jonathan Svoboda, of Ganado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:05 p.m. March 1, 2021
- Nafeesa Salam and Saad Hussain, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:27 p.m. March 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Koty Jacobs, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:20 p.m. March 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Montalvo Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. March 3, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Barth Jr., of Yorktown, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:50 a.m. March 4, 2021
- Jazzlynn Martinez and James Jones Sr., a daughter, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. March 4, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Philip Brown, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:13 a.m. March 6, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Darius Brooks, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 2:06 p.m. March 6, 2021
- Corina Barrientez, of Kenedy, a son, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:16 a.m. March 6, 2021
- Veronica Camacho and Joshua Martinez, a son, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:18 p.m. March 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Zillig, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:04 p.m. March 7, 2021
- Melinda Guerreo and Juan Espinosa, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:07 p.m. March 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Tuso, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. March 8, 2021
- Camrynne Gomez and Quenten Thomas-White, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. March 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Kody Selzer, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:13 p.m. March 8, 2021
- Marina Alvarez and Emilio Baladez Sr., of Bloomington, a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. March 8, 2021
- Amanda Cordova and Jason Partida, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:27 a.m. March 10, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Elliff, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:12 p.m. March 10, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
