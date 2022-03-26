DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Logan North, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:26 a.m. March 15, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. James Washington Sr., of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:22 a.m. March 17, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Billy Flores, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:15 a.m. March 17, 2022
- Hilary Ramos and Andrew Hebert, of Beeville, a daughter, 3 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:43 p.m. March 19, 2022
- Jacqueline Rocha and Antonio Muraira Jr., of Los Fresnos, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:18 p.m. March 19, 2022
- Crisselda Grimaldo and Jason Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:56 p.m. March 20, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Harry White Jr., of Harwood, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. March 20, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Brett Pugh, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 7:55 a.m. March 21, 2022
- April Navarro and Richard Gomez Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:23 p.m. March 22, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
