DeTar Hospital

  • Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Castillo, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. March 16, 2020
  • Morgan Galindo and Gerald Sifuentes, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 10:15 a.m. March 16, 2020
  • Celeste Villarreal and Albert Arredondo Jr., a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:51 p.m. March 16, 2020
  • Crystal Vaquera, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, at 6:31 p.m. March 17, 2020
  • Alma Mundine and Michael Gutierrez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. March 19, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Jimenez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. March 19, 2020
  • Caitlynn Jenkins and Kyle Kirk, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. March 19, 2020
  • Skylar Broughton and Joshua Hall, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:55 a.m. March 20, 2020
  • Janie Harris and Albert Rivas Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:38 p.m. March 20, 2020
  • Devin Martin and Aric Robicheaux, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:08 p.m. March 21, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gleinser, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:50 a.m. March 22, 2020
  • Sara Weise and Christopher Hartman, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:40 p.m. March 22, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

No births reported

