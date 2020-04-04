DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Castillo, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. March 16, 2020
- Morgan Galindo and Gerald Sifuentes, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 10:15 a.m. March 16, 2020
- Celeste Villarreal and Albert Arredondo Jr., a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:51 p.m. March 16, 2020
- Crystal Vaquera, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, at 6:31 p.m. March 17, 2020
- Alma Mundine and Michael Gutierrez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. March 19, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Jimenez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. March 19, 2020
- Caitlynn Jenkins and Kyle Kirk, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. March 19, 2020
- Skylar Broughton and Joshua Hall, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:55 a.m. March 20, 2020
- Janie Harris and Albert Rivas Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:38 p.m. March 20, 2020
- Devin Martin and Aric Robicheaux, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:08 p.m. March 21, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gleinser, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:50 a.m. March 22, 2020
- Sara Weise and Christopher Hartman, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:40 p.m. March 22, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.