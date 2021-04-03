DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Skylar Redding, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:56 p.m. March 16, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Gil O. DeLosSantos Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:53 a.m. March 22, 2021
- Joseph and Felicia Nunez, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. March 22, 2021
- Brianna Ochoa, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:43 p.m. March 22, 2021
- Trinity Brooks and Condre Douglas, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:40 p.m. March 22, 2021
- Shaun Cuellar and Esmeralda Nunez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:42 a.m. March 23, 2021
- Michael Gutierrez and Destiny Sims, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:19 p.m. March 23, 2021
- Alyssa Holst and Taron Meacham, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. March 24, 2021
- Rene Ramirez and Sara Balboa, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:29 p.m. March 24, 2021
- Hunter and Melanie Nunley, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. March 25, 2021
- Kenneth Buchhorn and Stephanie Perry, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:44 a.m. March 26, 2021
