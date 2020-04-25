DeTar Hospital

  • Destiny Beckner and Robert Hinchliffe, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. April 6, 2020
  • Savannah Cano and Adrian Rodriguez, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. April 6, 2020
  • Brandi and James McGinnis, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:30 p.m. April 6, 2020
  • Portia Garcia and Martin Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:41 a.m. April 7, 2020
  • Daline Sanabria and Augustine Ramirez Jr., a son, 10 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. April 7, 2020
  • Zabrina Stuart and Raymundo Perez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5 a.m. April 8, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Fischer, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. April 8, 2020
  • Virginia Hardcastle, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:06 p.m. April 8, 2020
  • Matthew and Christy Henry, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:59 p.m. April 9, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Irving Torres, of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:05 p.m. April 10, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

  • Mankins Haley and Erika Castro, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:20 p.m. March 18, 2020
  • Chasity Richmond and Adrian Palacios, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:01 a.m. March 19, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Severiano Olmos Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, at 11:22 a.m. March 19, 2020
  • Odynessy Jackson, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:55 p.m. March 19, 2020
  • Kaci and Mitchell Vaclavik, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. March 20, 2020
  • L.J. and Shawndra Chumchal, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:54 p.m. March 20, 2020
  • Clayton and Mychaela Miller, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:21 p.m. March 21, 2020
  • Shannon and Jennifer Nickel, a daughter, 2 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:25 p.m. March 23, 2020
  • Roger and Selina Romero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:41 p.m. March 23, 2020
  • Shi-Anne Brown and Daniel Tunchez Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:17 p.m. March 24, 2020
  • Mark and Kendall Tipton, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:51 p.m. March 25, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Neil Berger, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. March 26, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Pesina Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounces, at 1 p.m. March 29, 2020
  • Carlos Baladez Jr. and Nelissa Rosales, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:02 a.m. March 30, 2020
  • Allen Ferguson and Shelby Fontenot, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. March 30, 2020
  • Josh and Nicole Moore, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. March 31, 2020
  • Saul Gomez Marquez and Myriam Chimal Gonzalez, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 6:35 p.m. March 31, 2020
  • Adrian and Tiffany Rigby, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:09 p.m. April 1, 2020
  • Mikki Simmons, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. April 2, 2020
  • Megan Williamson and Chris Shannon, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:53 a.m. April 2, 2020
  • Daniel and Amy Waer, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. April 3, 2020
  • Renae Garcia and Darren Salinas, a son, 7 pounds, at 7:57 a.m. April 6, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Tschatschula, a daughter, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:31 a.m. April 6, 2020
  • Desiree Trevino, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:13 p.m. April 6, 2020
  • Haley Hilt, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. April 7, 2020
  • Kenneth Falcon and Shelbi Hadley, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:39 p.m. April 7, 2020
  • Harris and Kelsey Hall, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:36 a.m. April 8, 2020
  • Evan Tindell and Tiffani Steffek, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:48 p.m. April 8, 2020
  • Angel and Phillip Romo, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. April 8, 2020
  • Kandice Koehl and Justin Avalos, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:22 a.m. April 9, 2020
  • John Chavez and Ashley Padilla, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:38 a.m. April 10, 2020
  • Angela Rosales, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:58 p.m. April 10, 2020
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.