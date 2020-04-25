DeTar Hospital
- Destiny Beckner and Robert Hinchliffe, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. April 6, 2020
- Savannah Cano and Adrian Rodriguez, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. April 6, 2020
- Brandi and James McGinnis, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:30 p.m. April 6, 2020
- Portia Garcia and Martin Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:41 a.m. April 7, 2020
- Daline Sanabria and Augustine Ramirez Jr., a son, 10 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. April 7, 2020
- Zabrina Stuart and Raymundo Perez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5 a.m. April 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Fischer, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. April 8, 2020
- Virginia Hardcastle, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:06 p.m. April 8, 2020
- Matthew and Christy Henry, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:59 p.m. April 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Irving Torres, of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:05 p.m. April 10, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Mankins Haley and Erika Castro, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:20 p.m. March 18, 2020
- Chasity Richmond and Adrian Palacios, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:01 a.m. March 19, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Severiano Olmos Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, at 11:22 a.m. March 19, 2020
- Odynessy Jackson, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:55 p.m. March 19, 2020
- Kaci and Mitchell Vaclavik, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. March 20, 2020
- L.J. and Shawndra Chumchal, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:54 p.m. March 20, 2020
- Clayton and Mychaela Miller, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:21 p.m. March 21, 2020
- Shannon and Jennifer Nickel, a daughter, 2 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:25 p.m. March 23, 2020
- Roger and Selina Romero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:41 p.m. March 23, 2020
- Shi-Anne Brown and Daniel Tunchez Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:17 p.m. March 24, 2020
- Mark and Kendall Tipton, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:51 p.m. March 25, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Neil Berger, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. March 26, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Pesina Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounces, at 1 p.m. March 29, 2020
- Carlos Baladez Jr. and Nelissa Rosales, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:02 a.m. March 30, 2020
- Allen Ferguson and Shelby Fontenot, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. March 30, 2020
- Josh and Nicole Moore, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. March 31, 2020
- Saul Gomez Marquez and Myriam Chimal Gonzalez, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 6:35 p.m. March 31, 2020
- Adrian and Tiffany Rigby, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:09 p.m. April 1, 2020
- Mikki Simmons, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. April 2, 2020
- Megan Williamson and Chris Shannon, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:53 a.m. April 2, 2020
- Daniel and Amy Waer, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. April 3, 2020
- Renae Garcia and Darren Salinas, a son, 7 pounds, at 7:57 a.m. April 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Tschatschula, a daughter, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:31 a.m. April 6, 2020
- Desiree Trevino, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:13 p.m. April 6, 2020
- Haley Hilt, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. April 7, 2020
- Kenneth Falcon and Shelbi Hadley, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:39 p.m. April 7, 2020
- Harris and Kelsey Hall, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:36 a.m. April 8, 2020
- Evan Tindell and Tiffani Steffek, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:48 p.m. April 8, 2020
- Angel and Phillip Romo, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. April 8, 2020
- Kandice Koehl and Justin Avalos, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:22 a.m. April 9, 2020
- John Chavez and Ashley Padilla, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:38 a.m. April 10, 2020
- Angela Rosales, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:58 p.m. April 10, 2020
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.