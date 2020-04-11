DeTar Hospital

  • Hannah Miller and Richard Ruiz Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:40 a.m. March 23, 2020
  • Everard III and Morgan McDowell, of Humble, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. March 23, 2020
  • Brittany Wiseman and Richard Barber III, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:39 p.m. March 23, 2020
  • Mariela Jaurez and Armando Perez, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:18 p.m. March 23, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Kody Martignoni, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:47 a.m. March 25, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Moore Jr., of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:22 a.m. March 25, 2020
  • Kristin and Charlie Hiles, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:13 p.m. March 25, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Salas Sr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:04 p.m. March 25, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Jason Allen, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:44 p.m. March 25, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Steven Janis, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10 p.m. March 25, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Julio Galindo, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:28 p.m. March 26, 2020
  • Stephanie Guerra and Baldemar Flores II, of Beeville, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:51 a.m. March 27, 2020
  • Ignacia Vargas and Andrew Welch, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:27 p.m. Hallettsville March 27, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Steven Balboa, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:15 p.m. March 28, 2020
  • Caitlyn and Bryan Guajardo, a son, pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:41 p.m. March 29, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

No births reported

