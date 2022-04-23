DeTar Hospital

  • No births reported.

Citizens Medical Center

  • Kimberly and Matthew Bowden, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:52 p.m. March 27, 2022
  • Coltin and Austeen Mercer, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:14 a.m. March 28, 2022
  • Justin and Gisel Wyble, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:56 p.m. March 28, 2022
  • Samuel Cuellar and Victoria Lozano, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:59 a.m. March 29, 2022
  • Kyle and Stacy Scott, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:11 a.m. March 29, 2022
  • Anna Alegria Vazquez and Jose Alberto Vazquez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. March 29, 2022
  • Brandie Salinas and Brandon Starks, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. March 29, 2022
  • Hector and Victoria Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:03 p.m. March 31, 2022
  • Brandon and Cassandra Tinkey, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. April 4, 2022
  • Ethan and Bailey Newberry, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:11 p.m. April 4, 2022
  • Leanne Corpus Wood and Craig Wood, a daughter, 9 pounds, at 7:19 a.m. April 5, 2022
  • Gabriella Mendieta, a daughter, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:16 p.m. April 5, 2022
  • John Gonzales and Genesis Gutierrez, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:23 p.m. April 6, 2022
  • Jaemie Luna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces at 12:45 p.m. April 6, 2022
  • Elizabeth Middlebrook and Daniel Rice, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:06 a.m. April 7, 2022
  • Jonathan Jesse Hernandez and Corina Salinas, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. April 7, 2022
  • TJ and Brooke Mooney, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:45 p.m. April 7, 2022
  • Destini Rodriguez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:59 p.m. April 7, 2022
  • Dustin and Crystal Rerich, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:18 p.m. April 7, 2022
  • Clinton Stehling and Katarina Wehmeyer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:40 a.m. April 8, 2022
  • Jesus Soto Jr. and Justine Lopez, a son, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:37 p.m. April 9, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. John Armstrong, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:10 a.m. April 11, 2022
  • Alexandria Vela and Hannibal Almodovar, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:33 p.m. April 11, 2022
  • Magdalena Hernandez and Julian Aguilera Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:38 p.m. April 12, 2022
  • Jesse and Alicia Lamas, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:54 p.m. April 11, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Kubena, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:40 p.m. April 12, 2022
  • Charles and Jamaica Valdez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:34 p.m. April 12, 2022
  • Anna Rosa Dixon, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:36 p.m. April 13, 2022
  • Britney Hernandez and Carter Bulger, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. April 13, 2022
  • Meriah Hernandez and Jacob Licerio, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:51 a.m. April 15, 2022
  • Nicolas Cervantes and Savannah Molina, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:17 p.m. April 15, 2022

