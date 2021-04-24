DeTar Hospital
- Holly McBride and Bonifacio Gonzales, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:46 a.m. April 10, 2021
- Brittany Salazar and Alvaro Cortez, of Beeville, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:21 p.m. April 12, 2021
- Sarah and Anthony Patek, of Hallettsville, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:22 a.m. April 13, 2021
- Megan and Devon Cisneros, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. April 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Keith Baker, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:10 p.m. April 13, 2021
- Jazmine Morin and Gilberto Silvas, a son, 6 pounds, at 2:55 p.m. April 14, 2021
- Mecho Delarosa and Christopher Munoz, a son, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:28 p.m. April 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Kucera, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:24 a.m. April 15, 2021
- Adrianna Sanchez, a son, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:34 a.m. April 15, 2021
- Brooke and Nicholas Novosad, of Karnes City, a son, 8 pounds, at 4:32 p.m. April 15, 2021
- Sarah and Matthew Konvicka, of Goliad, a daughter, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:07 a.m. April 17, 2021
- Renee and Jacob Absher, of Yoakum, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. April 17, 2021
- Shelbey and Mark Garza, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:46 p.m. April 17, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Morrow, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:56 p.m. April 18, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
- Eric and Saundra Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces at 2:31 p.m. March 28, 2021
- Dion Ruiz and Morgan Creager, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:23 a.m. March 29, 2021
- Taylor and Tyler Turk, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. March 29, 2021
- Ana Trevino and Matthew Bernal, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:21 p.m. March 29, 2021
- JJ and Stefanie Houlton, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8 p.m. March 29, 2021
- Courtney Boone and Sterling Cash, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces at 8:01 a.m. March 30, 2021
- Kiondre Price and Alize Garibay, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:27 p.m. March 31, 2021
- Alexis Gamboa and Aaron Charles, a daughter, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:25 p.m. April 1, 2021
- Kyndall Gonzales and Reynaldo Lopez, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:32 p.m. April 1, 2021
- Jesse Garcia and Emily Juarez, a son, 7 pounds, at 5:27 a.m. April 4, 2021
- Mathew and Cristal Vasquez, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:32 p.m. April 4, 2021
- Blake and Kassie Brown, a son, 8 pounds, at 12:30 p.m. April 5, 2021
- Elizabeth Nuells and Terrance Pitts, a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. April 6, 2021
- Arnold and Tracy Edwards, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:54 p.m. April 6, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Starkey, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:11 a.m. April 7, 2021
- Sean Estes and Brooklyn Rupp, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. April 7, 2021
- Samantha Guerra and Nathan A. Morales, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:52 a.m. April 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Hybner, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8 a.m. April 9, 2021
- Serena Garza and Juan Bosques Jr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:03 a.m. April 9, 2021
- Kaitlynd Fromme-May, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:09 p.m. April 9, 2021
- Dustin and Megan Boniface, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:54 a.m. April 11, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Santos Valdez, a son, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:26 p.m. April 13, 2021
- David and Kelli Goff, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:13 p.m. April 13, 2021
- Raymond Gonzales Jr. and Modern Horton, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. April 13, 2021
- Kayla Williamson and Justin Karnowski, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9 a.m. April 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Kalynn Bressler, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. April 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Allen Guzman, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:53 a.m. April 14, 2021
- Alexis Miller and Timothy Gutierrez, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:45 p.m. April 14, 2021
- Marlene Guzman and Juan Mendoza, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:58 a.m. April 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Pohl, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:58 p.m., April 15, 2021
