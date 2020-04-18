DeTar Hospital

  • Brittany Postell and Kevin Grider, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:47 p.m. March 30, 2020
  • Lennay Escobar and Christopher Flood, a son, 6 pounds, at 7:50 a.m. April 1, 2020
  • Leann Gonzalez and Joe Adame, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. April 2, 2020
  • Jennylynn Poile and Max Pooley, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:44 a.m. April 2, 2020
  • Jacqueline Norman and David Smith, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:33 p.m. April 2, 2020
  • Katie Beyer and Alijah Grant, of Schulenburg, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. April 3, 2020
  • Haylie Reynolds and Guadalupe Rocha IV, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. April 3, 2020
  • Vanessa Bowles, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:04 p.m. April 3, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

No births reported

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.