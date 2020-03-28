DeTar Hospital

  • Sarah and Thomas Warner, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. March 8, 2020
  • Genesis Garcia and Michael Hopkins, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. March 9, 2020
  • Kelsey Nolting and Kenneth Friers , a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. March 10, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Heriberto Lopez, of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:36 p.m. March 10, 2020
  • Kayla Pendergrass, of Seadrift, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. March 11, 2020
  • Savannah Cantu and Brandon Chavez, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. March 11, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Richard Yanez, of Weslaco, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:25 a.m. March 12, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Marco Maldonado, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:17 p.m. March 12, 2020
  • Ashley Carisalez and Joaquin Espinoza, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:16 p.m. March 12, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Elliott, of Beeville, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:57 p.m. March 13, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Shane Poncik Sr., a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. March 14, 2020
  • Galisa Sanchez, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:31 p.m. March 15, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

  • Destini Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. March 6, 2020
  • Bihanet Mireles and Luis Ramirez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:33 p.m. March 6, 2020
  • Kimmie Bay, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:44 p.m. March 7, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Katch, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:32 p.m. March 9, 2020
  • Arianna Adames and Oscar Franco Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:42 p.m. March 11, 2020
  • Dr. and Mrs. Cody Walthall, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:37 p.m. March 11, 2020
  • Brianna Adams and Christian Jefferson, a son, 7 pounds, at 8:17 p.m. March 13, 2020
  • Christopher Lerma and Trisha Ramirez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:27 a.m. March 14, 2020
  • Paul and Desirae Gutierrez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:17 a.m. March 17, 2020
