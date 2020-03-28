DeTar Hospital
- Sarah and Thomas Warner, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. March 8, 2020
- Genesis Garcia and Michael Hopkins, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. March 9, 2020
- Kelsey Nolting and Kenneth Friers , a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. March 10, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Heriberto Lopez, of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:36 p.m. March 10, 2020
- Kayla Pendergrass, of Seadrift, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. March 11, 2020
- Savannah Cantu and Brandon Chavez, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. March 11, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Yanez, of Weslaco, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:25 a.m. March 12, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Marco Maldonado, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:17 p.m. March 12, 2020
- Ashley Carisalez and Joaquin Espinoza, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:16 p.m. March 12, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Elliott, of Beeville, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:57 p.m. March 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Shane Poncik Sr., a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. March 14, 2020
- Galisa Sanchez, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:31 p.m. March 15, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Destini Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. March 6, 2020
- Bihanet Mireles and Luis Ramirez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:33 p.m. March 6, 2020
- Kimmie Bay, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:44 p.m. March 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Katch, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:32 p.m. March 9, 2020
- Arianna Adames and Oscar Franco Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:42 p.m. March 11, 2020
- Dr. and Mrs. Cody Walthall, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:37 p.m. March 11, 2020
- Brianna Adams and Christian Jefferson, a son, 7 pounds, at 8:17 p.m. March 13, 2020
- Christopher Lerma and Trisha Ramirez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:27 a.m. March 14, 2020
- Paul and Desirae Gutierrez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:17 a.m. March 17, 2020
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.