DeTar Hospital
- Kimberly Rodriquez and Joe Mesa III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:22 a.m. March 2, 2020
- Amanda Fuentes and Jesse Sauceda, of Kenedy, a daughter, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:27 a.m. March 2, 2020
- Brittany and Rudy Pena Jr., of Palacios, a daughter, 10 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. March 2, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Terry Harryman Jr., a son, 2 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:11 p.m. March 2, 2020
- Itzel Lopez and Robert Morales, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 12:05 p.m. March 3, 2020
- Selena Gomez and Marcus Wells Sr., of Bloomington, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:09 p.m. March 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Heimann, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 7:42 a.m. March 4, 2020
- Amber Kirkman and Kenneth Jackson, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:16 a.m. March 4, 2020
- Stefanie and Erik Soliz, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:58 a.m. March 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Moises Samayoa, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 2:09 p.m. March 4, 2020
- Kimberly Cowart and Enrique Townley, of Lolita, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:33 p.m. March 4, 2020
- Jeanette Briseno and Bryan Falcon, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:57 a.m. March 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Laging, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:11 p.m. March 5, 2020
- Marina Alvarez and Emilio V. Baladez Sr., of Skidmore, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:18 p.m. March 5, 2020
- Denise Garcia and Ry’mir Phillips, of Angleton, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 6:37 p.m. March 8, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
