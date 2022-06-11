DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Poland, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:25 a.m. May 1, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. James Heimann, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. May 2, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jose Mendez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:52 a.m. May 2, 2022
- Kellie Sanders and Michael Ruff, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:58 a.m. May 3, 2022
- Christina Nino, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:06 a.m. May 5, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jorge Silva, of Ganado, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:27 a.m. May 6, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Garza, a daughter, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:20 p.m. May 6, 2022
- Demetria Hernandez and Frisly Ponce, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. May 6, 2022
- Angelica Jaralillo and Aaron McMurrey, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:01 a.m. May 7, 2022
- Ashlee Purswell and Caleb Garrison, of Port Lavaca, a son, 2 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:31 a.m. May 7, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Darius Brooks, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:27 p.m. May 7, 2022
- Laura Rodriguez Sanchez, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:04 p.m. May 8, 2022
- Michelle Espinoza and Justin Perez, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. May 9, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Scott Holster Jr., of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. May 9, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Koonce, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:33 a.m.
- May 10, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Lance Otto, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:47 p.m. May 10, 2022
- Renee Padron and Alberto Araguz, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. May 11, 2022
- Raven Fumbanks and Derrick Edwards, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:30 p.m. May 11, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Mike Rivera III, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:59 p.m. May 11, 2022
- Lisa Guerra and Matthew Kelley, of Pettus, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. May 12, 2022
- Shawna Ells and Brett Rheinschmidt, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. May 13, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Mason Briscoe IV, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:29 a.m. May 15, 2022
- Abree Williams and Braylen Snell, of Raisin, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. May 16, 2022
- Keihana Davis and Daniel Guillen, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:59 a.m. May 17, 2022
- Veronica Salazar and Santiago Suniga Jr., a daughter, 11 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:01 a.m. May 17, 2022
- Rosa Castillo and Enrique Arroyo, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:17 p.m. May 19, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Licerio, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. May 23, 2022
- Alyssa Perez and Darius Guillory, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:19 p.m. May 23, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jaime Martinez, a son, 8 pounds, at 3:42 p.m. May 24, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Colton Nagel, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:22 p.m. May 24, 2022
- Jessica Payton and Austin Strong, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:08 p.m. May 24, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Adam Trujillo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:31 a.m. May 25, 2022
- Alexis Platt and James Gessele, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:08 a.m. May 25, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Adam Jeffers, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:45 p.m. May 25, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Rodrigo Lopez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:22 p.m. May 26, 2022
- Brittney Wright, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:06 a.m. May 27, 2022
- Savanna Meeks, twins, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:14 p.m., and a son 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. May 27, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Trevino, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:23 p.m. May 30, 2022
- Jasmine Monroy and Brycen Rodgers, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. May 31, 2022
- Madison Garza and Vance Edwards, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:31 p.m. May 31, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
- Ajay and Shelby Alaniz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:17 a.m. May 23, 2022
- Clint and Kamey Wilkerson, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 12:55 p.m. May 23, 2022
- Jordan and Christina Pesl, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:44 p.m. May 23, 2022
- Ruben and Bethany Castro, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:04 p.m. May 23, 2022
- Branden and Luz Aplin, a daughter, 10 pounds, at 8:01 a.m. May 24, 2022
- Brianna Adams, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:56 p.m. May 24, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Stockbauer, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5 p.m. May 24, 2022
- Harlan Friedel and Kara Faust, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:35 a.m. May 25, 2022
- Monica and Jordan Chovanec, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:11 p.m. May 26, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Charleston Simmons, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 29, 2022
- Kyle Speer and Sarah Maxey, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:45 p.m. May 29, 2022
- Mary Flores, a son, 4 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:04 p.m. May 30, 2022
- Cody and Brianna Robbins, a son, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:33 p.m. May 30, 2022
- Roxanne Morales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:42 a.m. May 31, 2022
- Sarah Bland and David Torres, a son, 7 pounds, at 10:25 a.m. May 31, 2022
- Joseph and Amber (Kresta) Matthews, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. June 1, 2022
- Kourtnee Guajardo and Brandon Giesalhart, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:57 p.m. June 1, 2022
- Briana Sanchez and Jason Ybarra, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:06 p.m. June 3, 2022
- Loryn Rojas and Dakota Ring, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:04 a.m. June 3, 2022
- Angelica Campos and Tanner Cano, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:52 p.m. June 6, 2022
- Rebecca Hancock and Matthew Rosalez, a son, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:20 p.m. June 7, 2022
