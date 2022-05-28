Citizens Medical Center
- Mario Cisneros and Gabriela Del Angel, a son, 8 pounds, 2ounces, at 12:21 p.m. May 11, 2022.
- Jaelyn Adames and Mcarthur Perez IV, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:48 p.m. May 11, 2022.
- Joan and Nora Fernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:57 p.m. May 11, 2022.
- Brittany McGrew and Richard Williams II, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:25 a.m. May 12, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Indalecio Perez Jr., a son, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 3:18 p.m. May 12, 2022.
- Chelsea Peterson, a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:55 a.m. May 13, 2022.
- Kristine Sanchez. a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:53 p.m. May 13, 2022.
- Anthony and Jessica Garcia, a son, 3 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:23 p.m. May 14, 2022.
- Cassandra and David Llamas, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:50 p.m. May 15, 2022.
- Elizabeth Edwards and Alex Garza, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:55 a.m. May 16, 2022.
- Kristen Meeh and Derrick Helms, a daughter, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:24 p.m. May 17, 2022.
- Destanie Rosales and Trayland Lopez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:37 p.m. May 18, 2022.
- Leonard Lopez and Yasmyn Guzman, daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:29 a.m. May 19, 2022.
- Ajay and Shelby Alaniz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:17 a.m. May 23, 2022.
- Clint and Kamey Wilkerson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 0 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. May 23, 2022.
DeTar Hospital
None reported
