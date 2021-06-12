DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Benjamin Ibarra and Gabriela Herrera, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. May 12, 2021
- Tommy Jr. and India Hastings, twins, a daughter, 3 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:19 a.m., and a daughter 2 pounds, 4 ounces at 8:20 a.m. May 15, 2021
- Dustin and Stephanie Durham, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. May 16, 2021
- Lane Matthews and Sara Jalufka, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. May 17, 2021
- Jeffrey and Haley Newport a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:57 p.m. May 17, 2021
- Kathryn Johnson and Kyle Pearson, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:44 p.m. May 17, 2021
- Dustin and Brittany Keller, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:33 a.m. May 18, 2021
- Roman Saucedo and Roxann Macias, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:58 p.m. May 19, 2021
- Andrew Figueroa and Jaquelin Sanchez, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:31 p.m. May 19, 2021
- Jeremy and Adrienne Horn, a son, 7 pounds, at 4:36 p.m. May 19, 2021
- David and LaRae Kelley, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:08 a.m. May 21, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Darren Novak, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:54 p.m. May 21, 2021
- Victoria Ann Orsak Brumley and Luke Alexander Brumley, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:49 a.m. May 22, 2021
- Jacob and Amber Miles, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:43 a.m. May 22, 2021
- Natalie Thornbrugh and Jimmy Munoz, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:28 a.m. May 24, 2021
- Mark Jr. and Danielle Aguirre, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:20 a.m. May 24, 2021
- Adrian and Kelsey Salazar, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:40 p.m. May 24, 2021
- Alexandra Rodriguez, twins, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:57 a.m., and a son, 3 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. May 25, 2021
- Thomas and Valerie Vincik, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:39 p.m. May 25, 2021
- Henry Ceballos and Gabrielle Heysquierdo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. May 26, 2021
- Bertha and Cody Harris, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:03 a.m. May 26, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Liendo Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:19 a.m. May 26, 2021
- Hector and Elizabeth Mendoza, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:13 p.m. May 26, 2021
- Divina Hernandez and Patrick Parker, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:23 p.m. May 27, 2021
- Angelina Cardenas and Trequez White, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:23 p.m. May 27, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe & Holly Marin, a son, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:40 p.m. May 28, 2021
- Aaliyah Vela and Rolando Ruiz, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. May 28, 2021
- Andrea Aguilar and Antonio Rodriguez III, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:47 p.m. May 28, 2021
- Santos and Denise Cantu, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:45 p.m. May 30, 2021
- Roy and Jessica Koenning, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:19 p.m. June 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Majewski, twins, a daughter, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:22 a.m., and a daughter, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:23 a.m. June 2, 2021
- Hendrikus and Dorothy Zuydendorp, a son, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:04 p.m. June 2, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.