DeTar Hospital
- No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Melissa and Mauricio Torres, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. May 14, 2021
- Tommy and India Hastings, twins, a daughter, 3 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:19 a.m. May 15, 2021 and a daughter, 2 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. May 15, 2021
- Dustin and Stephanie Durham, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. May 16, 2021
- Lane Matthews and Sara Jalufka, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. May 17, 2021
- Jeffery and Haley Newport, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:57 p.m. May 17, 2021
- Kathryn Johnson and Kyle Pearson, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:44 p.m. May 17, 2021
- Dustin and Brittany Keller, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:33 a.m. May 18, 2021
- Andrew Figueroa and Jaquelin Sanchez, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:31 p.m. May 19, 2021
- Jeremy and Adrienne Horn, a son, 7 pounds, at 4:36 p.m. May 19, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.