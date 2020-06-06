DeTar Hospital
- Amy Madrigal and Jesus Reyes, of Bloomington, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. May 18, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Rieder, of Woodsboro, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:35 a.m. May 19, 2020
- Natalie De Los Santos and David Ramirez, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:57 a.m. May 19, 2020
- Courtney and Samuel Poland, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:38 a.m. May 19, 2020
- Bridgette Garcia and De’rodrick Jones, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:23 p.m. May 21, 2020
- Eliza Rivas Silvas, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:29 p.m. May 21, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Mark Robinson, a son, 4 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:04 a.m. May 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Wright, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:34 p.m. May 22, 2020
- Rosa Sanchez and Michael Valdez, of Port Lavaca, a son, 2 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. May 23, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Elvin Mumphord, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:27 a.m. May 24, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Jared Hase, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:55 a.m. May 3, 2020
- Steven Persilver and Jessica Gonzalez, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. May 4, 2020
- Rosalio and Valerie Romero, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. May 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Gotcher, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:11 a.m. May 5, 2020
- Madeline Ferretiz and Angel Sosa, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:08 p.m. May 5, 2020
- Katlynne Wilson and Xavier Bryant, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 6:04 p.m. May 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Brian Dlugosch, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:20 p.m. May 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Byrne, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:05 p.m. May 7, 2020
- Rodney Turner and Michelle Charleston, a daughter, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:10 a.m. May 8, 2020
- Matthew and Brandi Abbott, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. May 8, 2020
- Marc Acosta and Katlyn Salinas, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:30 p.m. May 8, 2020
- Adrianna Villarreal and Abel Hernandez, a son, 6 pounds, at 2:09 p.m. May 10, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Casey Bowen, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:42 p.m. May 11, 2020
- Keifer and Kyndal Good, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:08 a.m. May 14, 2020
- Xavier and Dakotah Sanchez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. May 15, 2020
- Mya Espindola and Jarvis Hopkins, a son, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:39 a.m. May 15, 2020
- Vivica and Octavio Castilla, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:36 p.m. May 15, 2020
- Alberto Munoz and Adrienne Pena, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:50 a.m. May 16, 2020
- Andrew White and Jade Woods, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:46 p.m. May 20, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Mario Vasquez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:53 p.m. May 21, 2020
- Hoa and Phuonlam Pham, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:30 p.m. May 22, 2020
- Michael Alvarez and Desiree Sodia, twins: a daughter, 1 pound, 9 ounces, at 6 p.m.; a son, 1 pound, 8 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. May 22, 2020
- Cory Willemin and Talynn Fossati, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:36 p.m. May 23, 2020
