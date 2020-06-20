Citizens Medical Center
- Carson and Dakota Wickliffe, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:22 p.m. May 26, 2020
- Kenneth and Samantha Breeden, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:13 p.m. May 27, 2020
- Mallory Michalec and Hunter Henderson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:15 p.m. May 27, 2020
- Hector and Katlynn Venecia, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. May 28, 2020
- Alexandra Leos and Alexander Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. May 29, 2020
- Marisol Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:34 p.m. June 2, 2020
- Remplis Garza and Frida Tijerina, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 8:12 a.m. June 3, 2020
- Matthew Stringham and Hailey Nichols, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. June 4, 2020
- Ryan and Leslie Hickl, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce,at 12:19 p.m. June 4, 2020
- Alejandra Garcia and Daniel Torres, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:39 p.m. June 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Blake Strevel, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:38 p.m. June 4, 2020
- Lorenzo Ramirez and Kayla Rivera, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. June 5, 2020
- Daniel Rojas and Margarita Salinas, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:36 p.m. June 5, 2020
- Matthew and Briana Jones, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:43 a.m. June 8, 2020
- Emily Robertson, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 12:30 p.m. June 8, 2020
- Jayla Hartwell, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:55 p.m.
- Donald Williams Johnson and Ashley Hansela, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:39 a.m. June 9, 2020
- Eric and Adela Melchor, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:33 p.m. June 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Harbin, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:11 a.m. June 11, 2020
- Roberto Perales and Kauai Franco, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. June 11, 2020
- Steven and Kari Boldt, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. June 12, 2020
DeTar Hospital
No births reported
