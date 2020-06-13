DeTar Hospital
- Megan Baker and Andres Garza, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces at 11:20 a.m. May 27, 2020
- Charity Beckham and Trenton Denning, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce at 4:42 p.m. May 27, 2020
- Melanie Franz and Austin Kelley, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces at 9:42 a.m. May 28, 2020
- Natalie Garcia and Timothy Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces at 10 a.m. May 28, 2020
- Destiny Garza and Michael Morin II , a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 12:18 p.m. May 28, 2020
- Mistie De Los Santos and Boyd Martinez, of Refugio, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces at 1:08 p.m. May 28, 2020
- James Jr. and Anna Graham, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces at 12:49 p.m. May 29, 2020
- Martha Duran and Simon Lerma, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces at 11:43 p.m. May 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ethan Stafford, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces at 7:53 a.m. June 1, 2020
- Theresa Rosas and Jacob Trevino, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 12:13 p.m. June 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Kloesel, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces at 12:54 p.m. June 1, 2020
- Kimberly Salas and Matthew Mendoza, twins, a daughter, 3 pounds, 13 ounces at 5:54 a.m., a son, 3 pounds, 15 ounces at 5:57 a.m. June 2, 2020
- Kristi Luna and Eric Gallegos, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces at 7:49 a.m. June 2, 2020
- Beth and Tyler Koonce , a son, 8 pounds, at 7:05 p.m. June 2, 2020
- Stacey Ortiz and Feliz Santana III, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces at 7:48 a.m. June 3, 2020
- Marisela Laguna and Jasper Barrios, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces at 8:08 a.m. June 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Valdez, of Bloomington, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 5:04 p.m. June 3, 2020
- Steafnie Tunchez and Elvis Franklin, a daughter, 4 pounds, 7 ounces at 7:18 p.m. June 3, 2020
- Ashley and Juan Saucedo, a son, of Hallettsville, 6 pounds, 15 ounces at 3:17 a.m. June 4, 2020
- Larissa and Michael Spencer, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15 ounces at 9:39 a.m. June 4, 2020
- Natasha Powell, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce at 12:21 p.m. June 4, 2020
- Chassity and Cody Crisman, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces at 1:23 p.m. June 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs.Alejandro Castillo, of Moulton, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces at 3:49 p.m. June 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Headrick, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:15 a.m,
- Sarah Blanton and John Hill III, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces at 10:47 a.m. June 6, 2020
- Katelyn Fuentez and Elias Lara-Pena, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces at 2:18 p.m. June 6, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
