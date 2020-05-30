DeTar Hospital

  • Megan and Brent Rozner, of Telferner, a son, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:00 a.m. May 4, 2020
  • Rebecca Garza and Justin Hoelscher, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. May 4, 2020
  • Amy Vacek and Lee Cink, of Palacios, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 7:33 p.m. May 4, 2020
  • Jui Hsun Ni and Ming Yi Yen, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. May 5, 2020
  • Christina McMahan, of Cuero, a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:42 p.m. May 6, 2020
  • Adriana Marin and Fennis Green, of Yorktown, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 10:26 a.m. May 7, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Brenton Priour, a daughter, 3 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. May 7, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Juan Carranza, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:18 p.m. May 7, 2020
  • Kourtni Villegas and John Alvarado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12 p.m. May 8, 2020
  • Erika Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:49 p.m. May 11, 2020
  • Veronica Jones, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:52 a.m. May 12, 2020
  • Elizabeth Casarez and Jose Hinojosa, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:47 a.m. May 12, 2020
  • Destiny Garcia and Grady Miller Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:27 p.m. May 12, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Ramiro Valle Jr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:08 p.m. May 12, 2020
  • Michaela and Avery Kueter, a daughter, 1 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:11 p.m. May 12, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Earp III, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:59 a.m. May 13, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Josue Cortez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. May 13, 2020
  • Tabitha Perez and Zebadiah Martinez, of Beeville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:20 p.m. May 13, 2020
  • Malorie Ruiz and David Fernandez, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:58 a.m. May 14, 2020
  • Deanna McGraw and Alexander Langley, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:42 a.m. May 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Danny Ballard, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:18 a.m. May 14, 2020
  • Jennifer Lancon and Tommy Lee Partida, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:34 a.m. May 14, 2020
  • Kathryn Harbin and Ruperto Herrera, of Yoakum, twins: a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:39 a.m.; a son, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. May 14, 2020
  • Stacey Barnes and Michael Longoria, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:35 p.m. May 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Santos Rodriguez, a son, 9 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. May 15, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Bryan McKittrick, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. May 15, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Morton, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:49 p.m. May 15, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Buchhorn, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. May 16, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Ricardo Gonzalez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. May 17, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

No births reported

