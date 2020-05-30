DeTar Hospital
- Megan and Brent Rozner, of Telferner, a son, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:00 a.m. May 4, 2020
- Rebecca Garza and Justin Hoelscher, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. May 4, 2020
- Amy Vacek and Lee Cink, of Palacios, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 7:33 p.m. May 4, 2020
- Jui Hsun Ni and Ming Yi Yen, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. May 5, 2020
- Christina McMahan, of Cuero, a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:42 p.m. May 6, 2020
- Adriana Marin and Fennis Green, of Yorktown, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 10:26 a.m. May 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Brenton Priour, a daughter, 3 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. May 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Carranza, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:18 p.m. May 7, 2020
- Kourtni Villegas and John Alvarado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12 p.m. May 8, 2020
- Erika Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:49 p.m. May 11, 2020
- Veronica Jones, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:52 a.m. May 12, 2020
- Elizabeth Casarez and Jose Hinojosa, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:47 a.m. May 12, 2020
- Destiny Garcia and Grady Miller Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:27 p.m. May 12, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ramiro Valle Jr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:08 p.m. May 12, 2020
- Michaela and Avery Kueter, a daughter, 1 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:11 p.m. May 12, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Earp III, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:59 a.m. May 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Josue Cortez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. May 13, 2020
- Tabitha Perez and Zebadiah Martinez, of Beeville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:20 p.m. May 13, 2020
- Malorie Ruiz and David Fernandez, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:58 a.m. May 14, 2020
- Deanna McGraw and Alexander Langley, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:42 a.m. May 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Danny Ballard, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:18 a.m. May 14, 2020
- Jennifer Lancon and Tommy Lee Partida, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:34 a.m. May 14, 2020
- Kathryn Harbin and Ruperto Herrera, of Yoakum, twins: a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:39 a.m.; a son, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. May 14, 2020
- Stacey Barnes and Michael Longoria, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:35 p.m. May 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Santos Rodriguez, a son, 9 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. May 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Bryan McKittrick, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. May 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Morton, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:49 p.m. May 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Buchhorn, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. May 16, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ricardo Gonzalez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. May 17, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.