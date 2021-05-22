DeTar Hospital

  • Rosario Zamudio, of Ganado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 6, 2021
  • Sarah and Casey Gray, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:07 p.m. May 6, 2021
  • Virginia and Benjamin Reyes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 7, 2021
  • Brianna Jones, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:35 p.m. May 8, 2021
  • Megan and Charles Demmer, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:38 p.m. May 8, 2021
  • Alexandria Lane and Marvin Williams, a son, 8 pounds, at 9 p.m. May 10, 2021
  • Santana Cortez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:51 a.m. May 11, 2021
  • Chadricka Bluntson and Ashaunda Trotter, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. May 11, 2021
  • Olivia Brooks and David Johnson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:31 a.m. May 12, 2021
  • Brianne Harryman and Casey Harryman, a daughter, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:26 a.m. May 12, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Kudelka, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:28 p.m. May 12, 2021

Citizens Medical Center

  • Lisa Castaneda, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. May 10, 2021
  • Westley and Ashton Kelly, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. May 10, 2021
  • Matthew and Devan Cloessner, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:42 p.m. May 11, 2021
  • Natas Kepis and Cassie Adkins, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:45 a.m. May 12, 2021
  • Ashley Olguin and Omar Reyes, a son, 7 pounds, at 8:05 a.m. May 12, 2021
  • Paulita Franco and Darien Henry, a daughter, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:06 a.m. May 12, 2021
  • Benjamin and Gabriela Herrera, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. May 12, 2021

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.