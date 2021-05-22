DeTar Hospital
- Rosario Zamudio, of Ganado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 6, 2021
- Sarah and Casey Gray, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:07 p.m. May 6, 2021
- Virginia and Benjamin Reyes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 7, 2021
- Brianna Jones, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:35 p.m. May 8, 2021
- Megan and Charles Demmer, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:38 p.m. May 8, 2021
- Alexandria Lane and Marvin Williams, a son, 8 pounds, at 9 p.m. May 10, 2021
- Santana Cortez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:51 a.m. May 11, 2021
- Chadricka Bluntson and Ashaunda Trotter, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. May 11, 2021
- Olivia Brooks and David Johnson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:31 a.m. May 12, 2021
- Brianne Harryman and Casey Harryman, a daughter, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:26 a.m. May 12, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Kudelka, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:28 p.m. May 12, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
- Lisa Castaneda, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. May 10, 2021
- Westley and Ashton Kelly, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. May 10, 2021
- Matthew and Devan Cloessner, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:42 p.m. May 11, 2021
- Natas Kepis and Cassie Adkins, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:45 a.m. May 12, 2021
- Ashley Olguin and Omar Reyes, a son, 7 pounds, at 8:05 a.m. May 12, 2021
- Paulita Franco and Darien Henry, a daughter, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:06 a.m. May 12, 2021
- Benjamin and Gabriela Herrera, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. May 12, 2021
