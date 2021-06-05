DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Jose Zamundio, of Ganado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 6, 2021
- Sarah and Casey Gray, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:07 p.m. May 6, 2021
- Virginia and Benjamin Reyes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 7, 2021
- Brianna Jones, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:35 p.m. May 8, 2021
- Megan and Charles Demmer, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:38 p.m. May 8, 2021
- Alexandria Lane and Marvin Williams II, a son, 8 pounds, at 9 p.m. May 10, 2021
- Santana Cortez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:51 a.m. May 11, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Mike Garcia Sr., of Bloomington, a son, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:53 p.m. May 11, 2021
- Chadricka Bluntson and Ashunda Trotter, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:23 p.m. May 11, 2021
- Olivia Brooks and David Johnson, of Inez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:31 a.m. May 12, 2021
- Brianne and Casey Harryman, a daughter, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:26 a.m. May 12, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Kudelka, of Ganado, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:28 p.m. May 12, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Jimenez, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:44 p.m. May 14, 2021
- Gabrielle Licerio and Manuel Aguirre Jr., of Bloomington, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:31 p.m. May 14, 2021
- Angelica Arriola and Patrick Rojas, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:43 p.m. May 14, 2021
- Shyann Clanton and Brandon Krauser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:34 a.m. May 16, 2021
- Gabrielle Girdy and Christopher Nguyen, a daughter, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:17 p.m. May 16, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Rene Garcia, of Beeville, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. May 17, 2021
- Ferrah Morales and Jose Herrera, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. May 18, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Resendez, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. May 19, 2021
- Shanda Brown and Louis Flores, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:47 a.m. May 20, 2021
- Tureka Williams and Christopher Jones, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. May 20, 2021
- Janice McLennan and Thomas Roberts, of Edna, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. May 21, 2021
- Amber Trevino and Nicholas Almaraz, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. May 21, 2021
- Ashley Palomares and Valentin Netro Jr., of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:40 p.m. May 21, 2021
- Teralyn Williams, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:44 p.m. May 22, 2021
- Yasmyn Guzman and Leonard Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:08 a.m. May 24, 2021
- Lesley Fuentes-Quintana and Taylor Prenzler, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. May 24, 2021
- Porsche Harper and Joseph Ford, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:16 a.m. May 25, 2021
- Traci Pearce and Dave Garza Jr., a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:35 a.m. May 25, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Kendrick Shelton, of Vanderbilt, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:11 p.m. May 25, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. John Aimone, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. May 25, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Grant, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. May 25, 2021
- Kassie Flores, and Larnzo Johnson III, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 4:42 p.m. May 26, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Schott, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:48 p.m. May 27, 2021
- Amanda Martinez-Longoria and Amanda Longoria, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. May 27, 2021
- Josephine Padilla, of Edna, a daughter, 3 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:07 p.m. May 27, 2021
- Marivelle Moreno and Joeanthony Munoz Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:21 p.m. May 27, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Tanner Fox, of Yorktown, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. May 28, 2021
- Breanna Martinez and Danny Salas, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:03 p.m. May 28, 2021
- Talane Bennett and Montreal Jones, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, at 2:51 p.m. May 30, 2021
- Jenna Leal and Tyler Garza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:09 a.m. May 31, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Lane Kocian, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:28 p.m. May 31, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
