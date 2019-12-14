DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Diem, a son 7 pounds, 5 ounces at 9:43 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Carl Koonce Jr., a son 9 pounds, 3 ounces at 5:16 a.m. Dec. 2, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Hicks, of Ganado, a daughter 8 pounds, 3 ounces at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 2, 2019
- Devon Velasquez and Christopher Salazar, a daughter 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 1:26 p.m. Dec. 2, 2019
- Krystle Knebel and Kevin Vonderau, of Ganado, a daughter 8 pounds, 3 ounces at 10:02 p.m. Dec. 2, 2019
- Jazmine Licerio and Truston Franklin, a son 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 7:51 a.m. Dec. 3, 2019
- Lena Gallegos and Fred Gonzales, Jr., of Placedo, a daughter 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 4:19 p.m. Dec. 3, 2019
- Vivika Hinojosa and Izic Gomez, a son 7 pounds, 12 ounces at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 3, 2019
- Allison and Cody Young, of Inez, a daughter 7 pounds, 10 ounces 11:05 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019
- Paige Vela and Daniel Gutierrez, of Bloomington, a daughter 6 pounds, 11 ounces at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 5, 2019
- Kelsey and Cade Cihal, of Ganado, a son 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 12:02 a.m. Dec. 7, 2019
- Abigail Hlavac and Sean Dvorak, a son 7 pounds, 15 ounces at 2:27 a.m. Dec. 7, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
