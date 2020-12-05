DeTar Hospital
No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Travis and Courtney Plaisance, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:22 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020
- Elias Timoteo and Mistica Arreola, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:58 a.m. Nov. 9, 2020
- Sadie Salazar and Luis Rangel, a son, 7 pouncs, 15 ounces, at 5:43 p.m. Nov. 10, 2020
- Noelia Dehoyos, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:53 p.m. Nov. 11, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Scott Sonntag, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. Nov. 13, 2020
- Cameron Thedford and Taylor Ramsey, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 14, 2020
- Kassandra Balderas and Orlando Ventura, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:53 a.m. Nov. 15, 2020
- Monika Leticia Deleon, a son, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:03 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020
- Sara Herrera and Ruben Leal, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 16, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Devian Cantu, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:39 p.m. Nov. 16, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Rampley, a son, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:18 p.m. Nov. 16, 2020
- Edward Del Toro Jr. and Jade Trevino, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. Nov. 19, 2020
- Justin and Meagan Wright, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:43 a.m. Nov. 19, 2020
- Ryan and Christina Belk, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:29 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020
- Mackenzie Clifford, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:18 a.m. Nov. 23, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Adam Smith, a son, 9 pounds, at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 23, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Portillo, a daughter, 10 pounds, at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 23, 2020
- Juan Arvizu III and Haleigh Cardenas, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2020
- Faith Moya and Eric Escalante, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:11 p.m. Nov. 25, 2020
- Jared Gonzales and Madilyn Hernandez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:34 p.m. Nov. 26, 2020
- Ruben and Naomi Aguirre, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:21 a.m. Nov. 27, 2020
- Vincent and Lindsey Muehr, a son, 10 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 30, 2020
- Erik and Candace (Walters) Lee, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:01 p.m. Nov. 30, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.