DeTar Hospital
- Jessica Lovington and Emilio Gutierrez of George West, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 1:23 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019
- Adela Flores and Eric Garza of Cuero, a son 6 pounds, 6 ounces at 7:58 a.m. Dec. 16, 2019
- Pauline Verde-Garcia and Bennie Sanchez, a daughter 6 pounds, 5 ounces at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2019
- Thu Nguyen and Nhat Hoang, a daughter 7 pounds, 14 ounces at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 16, 2019
- Desirae Rivera and Victor Lopez of Yoakum, a daughter 3 pounds, 15 ounces at 2:59 p.m. Dec. 16, 2019
- Ebony Coats and Ja’Norris McMarion, a daughter 6 pounds, 9 ounces at 6:58 p.m. Dec. 16, 2019
- Taegan Olivarez and Phillip Longoria-Garza, a daughter 8 pounds 0 ounces at 11:17 p.m. Dec. 16, 2019
- Kayla and John Limon, a son 7 pounds, 10 ounces at 9:22 a.m. Dec. 17, 2019
- Veronica Luna and Josman Rodriguez of Port Lavaca, a son 6 pounds, 15 ounces at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 17, 2019
- Erika Valdez and Richard Elliott, a son 7 pounds, 0 ounces at 5:04 p.m. Dec. 17, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wagener of Yorktown, a daughter 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 10:51 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019
- Christine Weaver and MacKenna Bustamante of Port Lavaca, a daughter 7 pounds, 8 ounces at 11:57 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019
- Ashley Roundtree and Michael Ferguson, a daughter 7 pounds, 10 ounces at 1:28 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019
- Chelsea Garcia and Mathew Henderson, a son 9 pounds, 7 ounces at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Funk of Edna, a daughter 5 pounds, 9 ounces at 8:05 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019
- Ally Alonzo and Tony White Jr, a daughter 6 pounds, 15 ounces at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 19, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Fabian Campos of San Antonio, a son 4 pounds, 13 ounces at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 20, 2019
- Tre’Sha Bugbee-Reyes and Gabriel Reyes, a daughter 7 pounds and 4 ounces at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Enrique Martinez of Port Lavaca, a daughter 8 pounds, 1 ounces at 12:09 a.m. Dec. 21, 2019
- Heather Williams and Brandon Fojtik of Bloomington, a daughter 8 pounds, 1 ounce at 9:14 a.m. Dec. 21, 2019
- Nicole Ramos and Valentin Cavazos, a daughter 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 8:02 p.m. Dec. 21, 2019
- Jasmin Conos and Jacob Guajardo of Placedo, a daughter 7 pounds, 6 ounces at 8:24 a.m. Dec. 22, 2019
- Hannah Killen and Connor Collins of Goliad, a daughter 7 pounds, 15 ounces at 2:00 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019
- Carina Liu and Junmou Zhang, a daughter 6 pounds, 12 ounces at 11:25 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Kelby Duque of Goliad, a daughter 9 pounds, 2 ounces at 11:16 a.m. Dec. 25, 2019
- Deandra Pena and Christopher Pena, a son 6 pounds, 13 ounces at 5:59 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Tislow of Goliad, a son 9 pounds, 5 ounces at 6:04 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.