DeTar Hospital
- Margarita Valdez, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019
- Bailee Rai Tyrrell, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019
- Haley Kaitlynn Tislow, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Rerich of Hallettsville, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:58 p.m. Nov. 11, 2019
- Samantha Mungia and Alton Dilworth, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:06 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019
- Kacie Williams and Jonathan Williams, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Garza of Ganado, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019
- Shelby Martinez and Joshua Neilson, of Edna, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wetteland, of Blessing, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019
- Yanira Magarin Ruiz and Luis Vega Figueroa, of Yoakum, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces at 7:49 a.m. Nov. 14, 2019
- Alicia Garza and Daniel Rodela, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce at 5:58 p.m. Nov. 14, 2019
- Miranda Pena and Isaiah Yanta, of Karnes City, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces at 8:13 p.m. Nov. 14, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
