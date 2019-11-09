DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Stephanie Padilla and Nicolas Chapa, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:16 p.m. Oct. 22, 2019
- Destiny Garza and Ryan Arriaga, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 23, 2019
- Jacob Rodriguez and Bethany Boedeker, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:49 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019
- Gabriela Sanchez and Alberto Cervantes, a son, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. Oct. 24, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Haas, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 06:50 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019
- Katie Villafranca and Rene Rivera Jr., twins: a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:23 a.m.; a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 03:25 a.m. Oct. 30, 2019
- Adolfo Caudillo and Itzayana Alvarado, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:17 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Adams, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019
- Deion Callis and Veronica Hadley, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Christina Monjaraz, a daughter, 11 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8 a.m. Oct. 31, 2019
- Tyler and Sarah Maresh, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019
- Jair De La Garza and Amanda Cadena, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019
- Alyssa Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 3:20 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019
- Donald Renken and Kelly Marburger, a son, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019
- Matthew Kyle and Stephanie Louise Bagnall, a daughter, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 1, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Tanton, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 3, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Gomez, a son, 10 pounds, at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019
- Thyshon Hopes and Michael Jones, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Wolff, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:26 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. John Amador Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 5, 2019
- Bradley Blake and Kendra Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:23 p.m. Nov. 5, 2019
- Travis and Courtney Korenek, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:12 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019
