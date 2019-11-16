DeTar Hospital
- Michelle Washington and Roeshawd Bryant, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Falcon III, of Inez a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces at 1:29 p.m. Oct. 22, 2019
- Samantha Hart and Omar Davia, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22, 2019
- Shellbe Morton and Connor Neuse of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces at 4 p.m. Oct. 22, 2019
- Alexis Miller and Aaron Samora-Johnson of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces at 5:39 p.m. Oct. 22, 2019
- Cierra Buentello of Beeville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces at 9:53 a.m. Oct. 23, 2019
- Mercedes Cardenas and Jose Mendez of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 11:58 a.m. Oct. 23, 2019
- Meagen and Trey Parma, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 23, 2019
- Sylvanna Cardenas and Manuel Cabrera, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 23, 2019
- Jenna Rinehart and Jonathan Alfaro, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces at 11:16 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019
- Marielena Garcia and Ricco Arce, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces at 12:10 p.m. Oct. 24, 2019
- Sarah and Kevin Iraggi, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces at 1:33 p.m. Oct. 24, 2019
- Emma and Wyatt Shrock of Edna, a daughter, 4 pounds, 13 ounces at 8:53 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019
- Brittany Perez and Christian Britt of Refugio, a daughter, 7 pounds at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019
- Raquel Maldonado and Pedro Rodriguez, a son, 9 pounds, 14 ounces at 10:50 a.m. Oct. 27, 2019
- Adella and Reynaldo Castro of Goliad, a son, 8 pounds at 9:05 p.m. Oct. 27, 2019
- April Avelar and Rigo Juarez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces at 11:07 a.m. Oct. 28, 2019
- Serina Weber and Austin Ramirez, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 4:02 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019
- Brittney Gauna and Ernest Delgado, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces at 5:41 a.m. Oct. 29, 2019
- Jamie Partida-Young and Jonathan Gomez, of Palacios, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019
- Tureka Williams and Christopher Jones, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019
- Gabrielle Zarate, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces at 3:58 a.m. Oct. 31, 2019
- Jackie Ramos and Jeremey Espitia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019
- Katherine Welder and Philip Albrecht, a son, 8 pounds at 8:07 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019
- Haley Holliman and Justin Desselle, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces at 12:09 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. David Soto, of Beeville, a daughter, 9 pounds, 4 pounds at 7:57 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019
- Maylene Rankin and Abraham Carabajal, a son, 7 pounds at 6:38 p.m. Nov. 1, 2019
- Monique Longoria and Mauricio Orduna, a daughter, 7 pounds at 7:26 p.m. Nov. 1, 2019
- Elissa Lasiter and Patrick Bradley, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 3, 2019
- Dana Audilet and Devin May, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces at 1:33 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019
- Allison Hodges and Eric Jimenez of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds at 5:38 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019
- Mr. & Mrs. Jermaine Woodson, of Corpus Christi, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces at 5:52 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019
- Mr. & Mrs. Ira Sklar, of Edna, a son, 4 pounds, 2 ounces at 11:12 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019
- Mr. & Mrs. James Williams, of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces at 5:39 p.m. Nov. 5, 2019
- Haley Herrera and Luis Fernandez, of Tivoli, a son, 8 pounds at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019
- McKenzie Vela, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces at 6:14 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019
- Kristi Bludau and Bradley Bludau, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces at 8:05 a.m. Nov. 7, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Riehs, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces at 1:17 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Hernandez, a son, 9 pounds 12 ounces at 10:19 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
