DeTar Hospital
- Katherine Null and Micah Earley, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020
- Caren Peredes and Zachary Martinez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Boehm, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Steven Forsyth, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:19 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Zamora, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. Oct. 4, 2020
- Donna Hammond and Kevin Resendiz, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020
- Ivy Ray and Cody Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Mandujano, a son, 9 pounds, 1:38 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020
- Natasha Reyes, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. John Constante, of Beeville, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:09 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Garcez II, of Kenedy, a son, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:41 a.m. Oct. 8, 2020
- Meagan Cavazos and Victor Espinoza Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020
Destiny Greiner and Tyler Waltermyer, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Austin Watts and Adrianna Salazar, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. Oct. 8, 2020
- Jaime Espindola and Dixie Patterson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:18 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020
- Shane and Daniella Stovall, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:24 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Brian Gonzales, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:38 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020
