DeTar Hospital

  • Katherine Null and Micah Earley, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020
  • Caren Peredes and Zachary Martinez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 1, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Boehm, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Steven Forsyth, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:19 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Zamora, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. Oct. 4, 2020
  • Donna Hammond and Kevin Resendiz, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020
  • Ivy Ray and Cody Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 5, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Mandujano, a son, 9 pounds, 1:38 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020
  • Natasha Reyes, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. John Constante, of Beeville, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:09 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Michael Garcez II, of Kenedy, a son, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:41 a.m. Oct. 8, 2020
  • Meagan Cavazos and Victor Espinoza Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020

Destiny Greiner and Tyler Waltermyer, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020

  • Emma Muniz and Christopher Garcia, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Newport, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020
  • Alyssa and John Garcia Jr., of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 6:28 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Martin Baladez Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:22 a.m. Oct. 11, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Clifford Sr., a son, 1 pound, 3 ounces, at 1:43 a.m. Oct. 11, 2020
  • Carolina Caceres and Amador Torres III, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:29 a.m. Oct. 11, 2020
  • Jasmine Martinez and John Dearman, of Karnes City, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:00 p.m. Oct. 12, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Cullen Stange, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:51 a.m. Oct. 13, 2020

    • Citizens Medical Center

    • Austin Watts and Adrianna Salazar, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. Oct. 8, 2020
    • Jaime Espindola and Dixie Patterson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:18 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020
    • Shane and Daniella Stovall, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:24 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020
    • Mr. and Mrs. Brian Gonzales, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:38 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Faust, a son, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 11, 2020
  • Kaleb and Kylee Scott, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:04 p.m. Oct. 12, 2020
  • Legacy Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 12, 2020
  • Anthony and Sydney Simon, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:58 a.m. Oct. 13, 2020
  • Karena Perez and Jorge Garcia, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 13, 2020
  • Lucas and Justine Hernandez, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounces, at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Moore, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. Oct. 15, 2020
  • Brent and Rebecca Dunavant, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. Oct. 16, 2020
