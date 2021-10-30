DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Mathew Salinas, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 12, 2021
- Dana Sanchez and Xavier Banuelos, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:31 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021
- Desinee Rodriguez and Tommy Hopes, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Olguin, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:51 p.m. Oct. 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Decker Jr., of Shiner, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. Oct. 13, 2021
- Kassandra Delagarza and Maximo Martinez Jr., of Inez, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 13, 2021
- Tiffany Tippins and Diego Serna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:26 p.m. Oct. 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jason Fatland, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:48 p.m. Oct. 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Earl Henning, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021
- Valerie Vargas and Sean Foster, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:11 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Ramos Sr., a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Trey Parma, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:26 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021
- Haley Albarran and Bret Ashley, of Refugio, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:59 a.m. Oct. 18, 2021
- Taylor Neubauer and Balek Hilgart, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:12 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021
- Malorie Ruiz and David Fernandez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Barton, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:39 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Grady Miller Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021
- Trianna Stovall and Ahtu’ra Yancy, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
