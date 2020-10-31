DeTar Hospital
- Lauren Webster and John R. Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Fermin Verver, of Ganado, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020
- Aleida Ramirez and Francisco Vargas Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Mark Mayo, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 14, 2020
- Mercedes Jaycox and Dominic Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:04 a.m. Oct. 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jake Simek, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020
- Leigh Baker and Marcus Tobola, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. Oct. 18, 2020
- Apolonia Carera and Dillon Barrow, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:47 a.m. Oct. 19, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Colton Tyler, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:08 a.m. Oct. 19, 2020
- Rosamaria Mares and Douglas Arnold, a daughter, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 20, 2020
- Beverly Liendo and Patrick Franke, of Yorktown, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:34 p.m. Oct. 20, 2020
- Devonna Flores and Jimmy Canales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020
- Angelette Siegel and Jeffery Pekar Jr., of Yoakum, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 21, 2020
- Casey Delgado and David Sanchez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Shalyna Ressler and Gene Hicks, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:47 a.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Quintana Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Cecilia Gomez, of Bloomington, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:51 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Duckworth, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:44 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Kelly Constable and Triston Torres, of Westhoff, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:12 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Mallory Sampay, of Palacios, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:16 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Enrique Valenzuela Jr., of Bloomington, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:07 a.m. Oct. 23, 2020
- Ezmariah Hernandez and Roberto Castaneda Jr., a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Fimbel, of Belton, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:46 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020
- Brittani Caballero and Daniel Barrientez, of Kenedy, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 26, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Humberto Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020
- Veronica Serrano and Jeremy Rodriguez, of Runge, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020
- Nadia Pena and Jacoby Vasquez, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
