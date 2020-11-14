DeTar Hospital
- Alyssa Campos and Jonathan Gamez, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Arriaga, of Ganado, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:24 a.m. Oct. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Lopez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:29 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Juett, a daughter, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 27, 2020
- Jasmin Littles and Matthew Hill, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:33 p.m. Oct. 28, 2020
- Razmya Garza and Troy Serrano, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:48 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Popps, of Nordheim, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Gonzales, of Beeville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020
- Brittney Clark and Adam Morris, a son, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2020
- Stacie Knight and Jason Gonzales, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Nov. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. John Harrison Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:07 p.m. Nov. 2, 2020
- Dominique Moreno and Dustin Bray, of Pettus, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:07 p.m. Nov. 2, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Martin Moya II, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:35 a.m. Nov. 3, 2020
- Pamela Rodriguez and Furman Saldana Sr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce at 10:34 a.m. Nov. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Barraza, of Refugio, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Leos, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Kucera, of Ganado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jose Garcia, of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020
- Leeann Vela and Jayden Juarez, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:14 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020
- Stacie Morales and Travis Bustamante, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:05 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Roel Jr. and Laken Chacon, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 19, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Buzek, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:34 p.m. Oct. 19, 2020
- Stephen and Brandy Boriskie, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:02 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020
- Freddie Ray Guerrero Jr and Jelicity Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 21, 2020
- Catarina and Sean Samuel, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:00 p.m. Oct. 21, 2020
- Kiana Dyer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020
- Stephen and Kandis Elisondo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:13 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020
- Augustine Stewart and Sean Ochoa, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:44 a.m. Oct. 26, 2020
- Matthew and Brandi Hahn, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 28, 2020
- Gene Perez and Kaitlyn Hamilton, a son, 7 pounds, at 6:03 a.m. Oct. 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Alex Webster, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:32 a.m. Oct. 30, 2020
- Kameron and Skyelyn Hubbell, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020
- Tyler Lassere and Lauren Cummins, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. Nov. 1, 2020
- Hector Bonilla Cruz and Arleen Santiago, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 2, 2020
- Justin and Maegan Coldewey, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:31 a.m. Nov. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Obregon, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Nowlin, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:47 p.m. Nov. 5, 2020
