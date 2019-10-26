DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Brent Lang, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Oct. 14, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Cornett, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019
- Cassie Nava and Joel Vasquez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019
- Leslie Guerrero and Jonathan Reyes, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:59 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019
- Leslie Garcia and Blake Villareal, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Kolby Taylor Sr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:48 a.m. Oct. 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Roy Trevino, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Oct. 16, 2019
- Katrina Escobar and Lawrence Solis, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:09 a.m. Oct. 16, 2019
- Mia Solis and Vicente Avalos Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019
- Corrine Reynolds and Michael Yaws, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:17 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019
- Angela Salinas and Juan Zamarripa, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:39 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019
- Taylor Salinas and Fernando Ortiz, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Lange, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:17 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Krause, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019
- Nicole Alvarez and Jacob Galeana, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:46 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019
- Chloe Franklin and Travis Copeland, a son, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:13 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Figuerova Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:56 p.m. Oct. 20, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Wade Friedrich, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:24 a.m. Oct. 21, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
- Marc and Sonya Flores, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. Oct. 1, 2019
- Rene and Lauren Palacios, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019
- Monica Jaramillo and Aaron Lopez, a son, 8 pounds, at 11:47 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019
- David and Gloria Mireles, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:32 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019
- Brant and Sarah Biffle, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:16 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Shane Harryman, a son, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:23 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Celia Gonzales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Michael Alvarez and Desiree Sodia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:02 a.m. Oct. 5, 2019
- Latrece Walker, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 6, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Trey Hempel, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019
- Wayne Gillespie and Amber Arriaga, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:34 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019
- Miguel and Kelly Campos, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 8, 2019
- Jaelynn Vasquez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 8, 2019
- Desmon Riser and Katilynn Higgins, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:47 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019
- Stephen and Taylee Hester, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:16 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Edward Barron, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:49 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019
- J.J. and Mari Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019
- Cristian Teran and Edith Ramos Escobedo, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:38 a.m. Oct. 11, 2019
- William and Merissa Goeringer, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:07 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019
- Clint and Kamey Wilkerson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:12 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019
- Kimberly Garcia, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019
- Jeremy and Jenny Petru, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:38 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019
- Marc Baladez and RubyAnn Rodriguez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:12 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019
- Isaac Wilson and Marcela Juarez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019
- Franklin and Jennifer Pospisil, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:47 a.m. Oct. 15, 2019
- Clayton Gillespie and Brittany Dillard, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 15, 2019
- Mercedes Gutierrez and Eusebio Rodriguez III, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:52 a.m. Oct. 15, 2019
- Mason Meyer and Megan Chambers, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:03 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019
- Julie Limon and Quentin Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. Oct. 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Donny Yarborough, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:21 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019
- Dylan Owen and Layla Grabenstein-Salinas, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019
- Elizabeth Sanchez and Caleb Morales, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:11 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019
- Micah and Tiffany Montes, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:14 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.