DeTar Hospital
- Britney Padierna and Vicente Hernandez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019
- Kelsea Green and Devon De Los Santos, of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, at 5:41 p.m. Oct. 1, 2019
- Kaiylyn Leal and Brandon Canchola, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 1, 2019
- Peyton Rocha and Jarell Robinson, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019
- Marina Hernandez and Tommy Cabrera, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:34 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019
- Tiarra Malone and Jimmy Arias, of Vanderbilt, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:16 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Singen Stephens, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:09 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Ambar Garcia and Jonah Alvarez, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Haregu Shama and Tewodrose Haile, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Amanda Salazar and Michael Ruiz Jr., a son, 9 pounds, 5oz at 12:56 p.m. Oct. 3, 2019
- Jessica Martinez and Antonio Flores, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 4, 2019
- Jazzlynn Martinez and James Jones Sr., a daughter, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:16 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019
- Asencionita Cordova and Andrew Rucker, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 6, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Noack, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019
- Courtney Robledo, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019
- Jessica Vela and Daruis Alexander, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 8, 2019
- Ana Herring and Grady Morgan, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:45 a.m. Oct. 8, 2019
- Cassandra Gonzales and Javier Garza Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019
- Crystal Hernandez and Bryan Johnson, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Charles Koerth Jr., of Hallettsville, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 7:58 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019Mercedes Lopez and Herny Valdonado III, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019
- Valerie Vargas and Adrian Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Abel Cantu, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019
- Kaitlyn Cuellar and Marcus Hernandez, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019
- Heather Meiers and Brandon Tyson, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 4:55 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Derick Richter, of Yoakum, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 11, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Austyn Hanson, of Golaid, a daughter, 10 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019
- Lindsay Deraimo and Phillip Alvarez Jr., of Schulenburg, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:34 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
