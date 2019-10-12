DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Ricardo Chavez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Madison Stallworth and John-Caleb Garcia, of Inez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Ray Garza, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Gracie Ybarra and Jordan Garza, a son, 6 pounds, at 7:30 p.m., a daughter, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:41 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Lacey Taylor and Mark Mendoza, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:22 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Lexus Ochoa and Jose Salas Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:16 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019
- Julie and Rogelio Rodriguez, a son, 4 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:56 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Brian Kroll, of Westoff, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:13 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Rowe, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:08 a.m. Sept. 25, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Pena, a son, 2 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. Sept. 25, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Allen Jr., of Bloomington, a daughter, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:26 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Sanmi Adebiyi, of Wharton, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019
- Celeste Warner and Giovanni Sanchez, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:32 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Deleon, of Wharton, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:58 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Henry Solis Jr., of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:02 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019
- Weijen Huang and Alex Lin, a son, 6 pounds, at 6:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019
- Alexis Smith and Atticus Trevino, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:37 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudolf Ventura, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:43 a.m. Sept. 27, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Hector Camacho, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:39 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019
- Clarissa Flores and Cipriano Sanchez, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019
- Au’bre Hadley and Kylan Mcdade, of Bellville, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:06 a.m. Sept. 29, 2019
- Janeice Sodia and Bruce Bess, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019
- Ruby Robledo and Devon Barrientes, of Bloomginton, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019
- Yoselin Perez and Junior Dominguez Gomez, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Dornak, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:17 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Mark Olguin, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:39 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019
- Robert Isaac and Cindy Flores, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:32 a.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Callee and James Thomas, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Shai-Ann E. Sims, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019
- Clark Jackson and Katie Fielder, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019
- Derek and Tara Beck, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:53 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019
- Nicholas Loya and Christine Manning, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019
- Nancy Nava, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jaral Pruett, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019
- Madison George and Michael Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Green, a daughter, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:41 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019
- Knakia Bogues, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:38 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019
- Mardi Newkirk Jr. and Gabrielle Garza, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Chris Bordovsky, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019
- Rene and Lauren Palacios, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019
- Marc and Sonya Flores, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. Oct. 1, 2019
