DeTar Hospital
- Elissa Bailey and Branden Williams, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:04 p.m. Sept. 1, 2020
- Crystal and Fabian Cruz, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:07 a.m. Sept. 2, 2020
- Andreina Palacios and Julian Flores III, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:33 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020
- Ashley Baudoin and Justin Allen, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020
- Meghan Maseda and Edward Tijerina, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 4, 2020
- Shakira Martinez Sanchez and Juanye Harper, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:00 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020
- Bryanna Cain and Richard Perez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Amy and Blake Horny, of Yorktown, a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Marbach, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:03 a.m. Sept. 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Ceron, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Alexandro Reyes Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Barton Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:22 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020
- Juanita Casa and Lloyd Barnes, of Kenedy, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020
- Jordan Ramirez and Julion Villarreal, of San Antonio, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11, 2020
- Brittany Reyes and Jonathan Cuellar Sr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. Sept. 13, 2020
- Allison Nicholson and Jakwan Bryant, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:11 p.m. Sept. 13, 2020
- Alondra Valadez and Joel Stellman Sr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
