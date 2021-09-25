DeTar Hospital
- Brittany Ramos and Rudy Paredes Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Thompson, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:28 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021
- Jessica Cruces, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021
- Karla Aguirre and Antonio Luis, of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 2:03 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021
- Devanhi Soto and Antonio Pinon, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Rios, a son, 7 pounds, at 7:47 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021
- Allison Taylor and Isaac Norris, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:19 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Jackson, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Sheldon Lassmann, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 2, 2021
- Amber Leal and Coty Garza, of Kenedy, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021
- Nicole Torres and Corey Silgero, a son, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021
- Taylor English and Wyatt Monney, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:18 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021
- Christina Berger and Jayden Rodriguez, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:11 p.m. Sept. 4, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryon Trcka, of Inez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:19 a.m. Sept. 6, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Diaz, a daughter, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Dionicio Tristan III, of La Ward, a son, 9 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jake Speed, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:52 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Deon Gary, of Edna, a daughter, 5 pounds, 1 ounces, at 9:54 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. German Guerrero, of Schulenburg, a daughter, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 8, 2021
- Elsa Herrera and Eric Tijerina Jr., of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:57 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Martinez, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Mario Calandreli, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:22 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021
- Amanda Buth and Joshua Butler, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Brittan Kabela, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Burton, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:56 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Grant Sauer, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 11, 2021
- Elyssa Valdez, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021
- Hailey Moreno, a son, 8 pounds, at 8:22 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021
- Darlin Marroqin Campos and Joseph Ramos IV, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, at 9:27 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021
- Josefina Padilla and Henry Hernandez III, of El Campo, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:29 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021
- Tashonda Thomas, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:03 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021
- Charlie and London Guillen, of La Salle, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:41 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
- David John and Tristan Kallus, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces at 4:11 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021
- Drew Mae Zwerschke, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:18 a.m. Sept. 11, 2021
- Matthew Luna and Mayra Serrano, a daughter, 4 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:47 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021
- Kyle and Jenna Verner, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:09 a.m. Sept. 12, 2021
- Felicia and Cody Jacobusse, a son, 9 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:31 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Cameron and Brandi Joines, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:44 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021
- Valerie Alexis Vasquez and Ismael Adrian Machorro-Flores, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:50 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Chase Simons, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 11:49 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Noemi Karina Mendelzon and Edgar Ivan Rodriguez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Kayla Gonzales and Santos Molina IV, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Taylor Unger and Mark Rojas, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:49 a.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Jada R. Wesley, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:18 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Joseph and Kassandra Tucker, a son, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:07 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Jade Alexandria Manzanalez and Caleb Matthew Chandler, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:31 a.m. Sept. 16, 2021
- Jordan and Kendra Butler, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 16, 2021
- Martina Marie Sanchez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:27 p.m. Sept. 16, 2021
- Jimmy Sellers and Crystal Suire, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:58 p.m. Sept. 17, 2021
- Kathy Ruiz and Eddie Villarreal, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021
- Thomas and Khloe Parks, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021
- Marty Valdez III and Diamond Nunez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:57 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Soloman Limas, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 21, 2021
- Jim and Brianna (Griffith) Bundick, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:31 a.m. Sept. 21, 2021
