DeTar Hospital
- Jenna Leal and Tyler Garza, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:31 a.m. Sept. 13, 2022
- Myaniaya Hardaway, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 13, 2022
- Megan Perez and Fernando Carrizales, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. Sept. 14, 2022
- Carli Bothe and Mason Johnson, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 14, 2022
- Sherina Diaz and Charles Delgado, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 14, 2022
- Kayla Rayburn, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 15, 2022
- Vanessa Viramontes, twins, a son, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:33 a.m., and a son, 4 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:35 a.m. Sept. 15, 2022
- Jasmine Meseda and Marcus Sanchez, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 15, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Corey Barrientos, of Nursery, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounces, at 6:33 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Luciano Monterroso, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 9:35 p.m. Sept. 17, 2022
- Jennell Garcia and Sebastian Olague, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 18, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rodriguez, of Yorktown, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 18, 2022
- Hailey Cuellar and Sebastian Morales, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022
- Whitney Dempsey and Felipe Jimenez, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022
- Makayla Cuellar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:23 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Genaro Ruiz, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 21, 2022
- Kimberlee Jeffries and Julian Salazar, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. Sept. 22, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Aguirre, a son, 4 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:07 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022
- Jasmine Jurica and Travis Shannon, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022
- Brittany Henry and Cody Barker, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:26 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022
- Valerie Vargas and Sean Foster Sr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:44 a.m. Sept. 23, 2022
- Jasmine Vasquez and Jacob Manck Sr., a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:20 a.m. Sept. 23, 2022
- Hannah Hibbard and Cameron Clark, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 24, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Guajardo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:06 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
