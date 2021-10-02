DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Neiser, of Schulenburg, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Bryana Ramirez and Santiago Rodriguez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Maria Sanchez and Jonmichael Ramirez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Stephanie Salinas and Elias Hinojosa, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Adriana Tamez and Johnny Garcia, of Beeville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:23 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Morales, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Courtney Soliz and Alfred Garcia III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:11 a.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Kynleigh Jimenez and Ty Diaz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:14 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Lakendra Mazone and Myron Jones Sr., of Refugio, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Marissa Martinez and Jaime Amezquita Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:41 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Gonzales Jr., of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 16, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Lane Shands, of Inez, a son, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:03 a.m. Sept. 17, 2021
- Megan Rodriguez and Rudolph Gonzales Jr., of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Heard Jr., of Edna, a daughter, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:13 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021
- Kellie Garcia and John Nolting, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021
- Delia Echavarria and John Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:53 p.m. Sept. 19, 2021
- Ray Kassandra Hernandez and Christopher Cantu, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 19, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Fellers III, of Cuero, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021
- Bethany Villarreal and Douglas Kalmus, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:13 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Ybarbo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:56 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021
- Ashley Gonzales and Paul Olivarez, of Cuero, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 21, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Sanchez Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Rodriguez, a son, 8 pounds, at 6:37 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Diego Bustillo, of Beeville, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:17 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021
- Marisol Pena and Paul Casarez Sr., a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:58 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021
- Makayla Riggs and Abraham Segovia, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:19 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Keith Patterson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021
- Angelica Hernandez and Guadalupe Hernandez, of Ganado, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021
- Crystal Hernandez and Aaron Mercado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:33 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
