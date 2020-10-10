DeTar Hospital
- Mirna Garcia and Derek Chumchal, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 15, 2020
- Diana and Julian Valdez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 16, 2020
- Megan Hebert and Layne Dierschke, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:00 a.m. Sept. 16, 2020
- Madison Richter and Izic Nunez III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:41 a.m. Sept. 16, 2020
- Shelby and Charles Burkhart Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:22 a.m. Sept. 17, 2020
- Callie Wright and Kolby Martin, of Seadrift, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:37 a.m. Sept. 17, 2020
- Shaun and Blanca Garza, of Lolita, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:27 p.m. Sept. 17, 2020
- Amber Parsons and Anthony Alvarez, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1;36 p.m. Sept. 17, 2020
- Savanna Cortinas and Christopher Delgado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:08 p.m. Sept. 17, 2020
- Audrey Mendoza and Oscar Guzman Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:53 p.m. Sept. 17, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Albert Garcia Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. Sept. 18, 2020
- Kalyn Castillo and Jordan Carter, of LaSalle, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 18, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ray Garza, of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Acosta, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. Sept. 20, 2020
- Martha Perez, of Placedo, a son, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Rodriguez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Hroch, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Brett Micek, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:21 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020
- Jessica Gonzales and Robbie Quilodran, of Bloomington, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:16 a.m. Sept. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Tre Zuniga, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:51 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Elias Delarosa, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Efrain Montemayor Jr. a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:07 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020
- Hannah Bowman and James Barrett Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:32 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020
- Jennell Garcia and Sebastian Olague, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020
- Dakota Plant and Bailey Martinez, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020
- Valencia Speed and Rashaud Garner, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 25, 2020
- Krista Hayward and Jared Weckler, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:07 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020
- Shelby Hill and Peter Rendon Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ollie Garrett, of Inez, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Shugart, a son, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020
- Yessenia Castro and Jourdyn Montgomery, of Placedo, twins: A) a son, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:08 p.m. Sept. 27, 2020 B) a son 4 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 27, 2020
- Christie Rivera and Roberto Zuniga, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:34 p.m. Sept. 27, 2020
- Justine Dominguez and Jose Orozco III, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 28, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Alonzo, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 28, 2020
- Alanna Zamora, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:52 a.m. Sept. 28, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Dontre Hawkins Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 28, 2020
- Jean Hernandez and Bernabe Salas Jr., a son, 4 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:33 p.m. Sept. 28, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jarvis Lee, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:34 p.m. Sept. 28, 2020
- Sonia Zamora and Richard Morin, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020
- Jacqueline Cantu and Joshua Grant, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:21 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020
- Ariana Vargas and Ralph Coronado Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. Sept. 30, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
