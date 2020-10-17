DeTar Hospital
No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Selena Avalos, a son, 7 pounds, at 2:54 p.m. Sept. 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Kody Kolar, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:42 p.m. Sept. 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Whitley, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:56 p.m. Sept. 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. John Clayton Wiatrek, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, 2020
- Kamryn Lara, a son, 1 pound, 5 ounces at 8:42 a.m. Oct. 2, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Enrique Ortega, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:16 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020
- Mr. David Thompson and Miss Samantha Autry, a son, 11 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:51 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Htoo Doi, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:36 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020
- Mary Dowdy and Daniel Salazar, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:05 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020
- Kyle and Kelley Tiffin, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:57 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020
- Jonyka Moreno and George Trevino, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Steven Shisler, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020
- Richard Smith and Emarie Aldridge, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 7, 2020
