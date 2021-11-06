DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Jose Reyes, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:27 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Josue Gaitan, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021
- Janice Rodriguez and Jason Bernal Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21, 2021
- Savanna Smart and Clayton Seeber, a daughter, 5 pounds, at 6:11 p.m. Oct. 24, 2021
- Jessica Moreno and Mario Carrizales Jr., of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. Oct. 25, 2021
- Kassandra Veliz and Marcus Watt, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:11 a.m. Oct. 26, 2021
- Norma Thompson and Sam Huff, of Refugio, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:44 p.m. Oct. 26, 2021
- Alexia Almaguer and Rueben Rosales, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:48 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021
- Angela Delossantos and Michael Varela, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:21 a.m. Oct. 28, 2021
- Jasmine Cardenas and Jacob Rodriguez, of Telferner, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:22 p.m. Oct. 28, 2021
- Ivonne Aviles and Christopher Torres, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:54 p.m. Oct. 28, 2021
- Sabrina Escalona and Adam Raz, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Salas, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Lance Mueller, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021
- Madison Gonzales and Brandon Castillo, of Karnes City, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Martellaro, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
- Shi-Anne Brown and Daniel Tunchez Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021
- John Sanchez and Lauren Leal, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021
- Marc Acosta and Katlyn Salinas, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:18 p.m. Oct. 1, 2021
- Joe Loredo and Katia Ramos, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 4, 2021
- Logan and Darcie Yates, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 5, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Joe Lincke Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6, 2021
- Crystal Coronado, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021
- Caleb Riley Moraida and Marbelia Carrillo Roldan, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021
- Isabel Gonzalez and Tino Perez, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021
- Jeff and Lauren Wright, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:06 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021
- Karena Perez and Jorge Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Marthiljohni, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Oct. 11, 2021
- Michael and Ashley Kirby, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:59 a.m. Oct. 11, 2021
- Dillon and Stacey Fojtik, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:16 p.m. Oct. 11, 2021
- Xander Valdez and Linda Beltran, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 11, 2021
- Geffrey Manzanalez and Shelby Wood, a daughter, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 11, 2021
- Karla and Mario Desilos, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021
- Carson and Jennifer Janak, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:31 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021
- Craig Wysong and Crystal Hernandez, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:56 a.m. Oct. 13, 2021
- Don Gomez and Amanda Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:03 a.m. Oct. 14, 2021
- Brandon Jewell and Maegan Pakebusch, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:43 p.m. Oct. 14, 2021
- Elijah and Maria Edwards, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:09 a.m. Oct. 15, 2021
- Michelle and Armando Avila, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021
- Haleigh Baladez and Thomas Gonzales Jr., a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021
- Claudia Balboa and Elton Flores Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:20 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021
- Erika Ruiz and Juan Garza Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:17 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021
- Cody Gomez and Tara Trigo, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:13 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021
- Justin Koester and Kayla Fikes, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021
- Benjamin and Ruth Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021
- Jocelyn Libhart and Kyle Robinson, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021
- Clinton Canion and Megan Cire, a son, 8 pounds, at 6:53 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021
- Kendalynn Valdez and Roy Michael Garcia Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:02 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021
- Kyle and Kortney Adams, a daughter, 9 pounds, at 10:24 a.m. Oct. 21, 2021
- Gabby Anzaldua and Dwayne Belvin Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 21, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Cornwell, a son, 8 pounds, at 11 a.m. Oct. 22, 2021
- Yakziel Sanchez and Jamie Rodriguez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25, 2021
- Rebecca Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 25, 2021
- Zakary Zantjer and Savannah Cisneros, daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 26, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Russell Zavesky, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.