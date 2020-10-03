DeTar Hospital
No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Ian Bayliss, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:46 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Foegelle, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
- Patrick and Jaclyn Hayden, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
- Geraldo Acosta and Delilah Sherwood, a son, 7 pounds, at 11:59 a.m. Sept. 9, 2020
- Carlos Duenez and Daniela Zavala, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020
- Lance Chancellor and Vailaila Leupolu, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:26 a.m. Sept. 10, 2020
- Jose and Ashley Padron, a son, 7 pounds, at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020
- Mark Luna and Alexandria Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 11, 2020
- Dillon Janysek and Karli Hale, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020
- Estevan and Kelli Guzman, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020
- Jordan Sheffield and Brandon Canales, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 14, 2020
- Basilio and Dulce Romero, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shaw, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Sept. 15, 2020
- Angel and Stephanie Gomez, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. Sept. 15, 2020
- Alec and Brittany Rodriquez, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 18, 2020
- Katherine Whelan and Brandon Georgie, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 18, 2020
- Joshua Alaniz and Emma Hoffman, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. Sept. 20, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Bubba Flores, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:36 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020
- Paul Pulido and Dezerae Lafever, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020
- Brady and Mallory Engelmohr, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:53 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020
- Robert and Tiffany Serna, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Handayan, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020
- Tony Mendez Jr. and Laura Garcia, a daughter, 4 pounds, at 7:09 a.m. Sept. 23, 2020
- Chloe Watson and Joe Vela II, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 23, 2020
- Johnathon Madrigal and Rebecca Copeland, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 23, 2020
- Joseph and Amber Matthews, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, 2020
- Jess and Paige Nyegaard, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:54 a.m. Sept. 24, 2020
- Aaron Bennett and Michelle Saddoris, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020
- Nicole Donahue and Jaspar Doggett, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020
- Tavon Bates and Julia Escobar, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 25, 2020
- Jorge and Nora Rangel, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020
- Ruben Cardenas and Aurora Garcia, twins: A) a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces at 10:24 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020 B) a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020
- Brenda and Christian Salazar, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 27, 2020
