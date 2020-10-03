DeTar Hospital

No births reported.

Citizens Medical Center

  • Mr. and Mrs. Ian Bayliss, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:46 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Foegelle, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
  • Patrick and Jaclyn Hayden, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020
  • Geraldo Acosta and Delilah Sherwood, a son, 7 pounds, at 11:59 a.m. Sept. 9, 2020
  • Carlos Duenez and Daniela Zavala, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020
  • Lance Chancellor and Vailaila Leupolu, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:26 a.m. Sept. 10, 2020
  • Jose and Ashley Padron, a son, 7 pounds, at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020
  • Mark Luna and Alexandria Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 11, 2020
  • Dillon Janysek and Karli Hale, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020
  • Estevan and Kelli Guzman, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020
  • Jordan Sheffield and Brandon Canales, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 14, 2020
  • Basilio and Dulce Romero, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shaw, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Sept. 15, 2020
  • Angel and Stephanie Gomez, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. Sept. 15, 2020
  • Alec and Brittany Rodriquez, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 18, 2020
  • Katherine Whelan and Brandon Georgie, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 18, 2020
  • Joshua Alaniz and Emma Hoffman, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. Sept. 20, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Bubba Flores, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:36 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020
  • Paul Pulido and Dezerae Lafever, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020
  • Brady and Mallory Engelmohr, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:53 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020
  • Robert and Tiffany Serna, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 22, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Handayan, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020
  • Tony Mendez Jr. and Laura Garcia, a daughter, 4 pounds, at 7:09 a.m. Sept. 23, 2020
  • Chloe Watson and Joe Vela II, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 23, 2020
  • Johnathon Madrigal and Rebecca Copeland, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 23, 2020
  • Joseph and Amber Matthews, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, 2020
  • Jess and Paige Nyegaard, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:54 a.m. Sept. 24, 2020
  • Aaron Bennett and Michelle Saddoris, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020
  • Nicole Donahue and Jaspar Doggett, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020
  • Tavon Bates and Julia Escobar, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 25, 2020
  • Jorge and Nora Rangel, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020
  • Ruben Cardenas and Aurora Garcia, twins: A) a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces at 10:24 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020 B) a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020
  • Brenda and Christian Salazar, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 27, 2020
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.