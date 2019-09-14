DeTar Hospital
- Addison Hunnam and Michael Villarreal, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:19 a.m. Sept. 1, 2019
- Destiny Corujo and Gustavo Trevino III, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:53 a.m. Sept. 1, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Austin Unruh, of Placedo, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:08 p.m. Sept. 2, 2019
- Michael and Megan Brown, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 2, 2019Martha Vargas and Jayden Gonzales, of Cuero, a son, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:46 a.m. Sept. 2, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Zumaya, of Palacios, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:44 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jesus Vogel, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:18 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019
- Christina Ramirez and Jeffery Cruz, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Rene Ramos, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Ty Haenel, of McFaddin, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:41 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Crabb, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:36 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019
- Taelor Miller, of Ganado, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019
- Megan Perez and Fernando Carricales, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Christian Luck, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Sept. 5, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 5, 2019
- Ragina Morin and Adolfo Servin, of Karnes City, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:35 a.m. Sept. 6, 2019
- Jasmine Garcia and Rene Cano, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. Sept. 8, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Rigamonti, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:13 p.m. Aug. 23, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Parker, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:01 p.m. Aug. 23, 2019
- Jack and Maggie Shen, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019
Angel Valdez and Marisa Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019
- Braylin Kasper-Laxton and Kristin Moring, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019
- Priscilla Alvarez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:09 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019
- Jeff and Erin McKenzie, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:31 a.m. Aug. 26, 2019
- Adrianna Strakos, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:59 a.m. Aug. 28, 2019
- Adriana Medina and Mike Covarrubiaz Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 28, 2019
- Jerret and Brittany Rains, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- Mario Soto and Ebony Woods, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:23 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Rosendo Rosales III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:34 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Perry E. Farley Jr., a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:46 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- David Salcido and Kristen Herrera, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:31 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- Gabriela Vasquez and Martin De La Cruz, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Robby Reeves, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019
- Calvin and Amber Love, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:02 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019
- Loryn Rojas and Dakota Ring, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 2, 2019
- Brandon and Cassie Tinkey, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019
- Randy and Leigh Muil, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:56 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019
- Jocelyn Watkins, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:18 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019
- Jennifer and Chris Triola, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:13 a.m. Sept. 0, 2019
- Dr. and Mrs. Noe Jaramillo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:46 a.m. Sept. 5, 2019
- Jamie Hartman, twins: a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces at 11:50 a.m.; a son, 6 pounds, at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 5, 2019
- Dustin Kirchoff and Kelsey Hilbrich, a son, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Wright, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 2:03 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019
- Bobby and Karen Gonzales, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 8, 2019
- Edgar Mancillas and Vanessa Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:48 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019
- Morgan and Amanda Porter, a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Daniel and Nicole Torres, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:37 p.m. Sept. 11, 2019
