DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Sheldon Lassmann, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019
- Sarah Ellis and Kolton Neely, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Christian Brito, of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joel Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Mariah Humphrey and Wesley Tramel, a daughter, 10 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:59 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Mr and Mrs. John Rodriguez, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Angela Martinez and Jamie Harper, of Yoakum, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:29 a.m. Sept. 11, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Dillon Novosad, of Shiner, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 11, 2019
- Crystal Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019
- Brianna Dybala and Raymundo Macias, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:16 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019
- Alisha Shellman and Daniel Estrada, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019
- Pamela Aguilar, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:16 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Sheldon Lassmann, of Yorktown, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019
- Sarah Ellis and Kolton Neely, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Christian Brito, of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joel Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Mariah Humphrey and Wesley Tramel, a daughter, 10 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:59 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. John Rodriguez, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019
- Angela Martinez and Jamie Harper, of Yoakum, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:29 a.m. Sept. 11, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Dillon Novosad, of Shiner, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 11, 2019
- Crystal Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019
- Brianna Dybala and Raymundo Macias, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:16 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019
- Alisha Shellman and Daniel Estrada, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019
- Pamela Aguila, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:16 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.