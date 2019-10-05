DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Cloessner, of Goliad, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:07 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Royer, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:31 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019
- Sydney Williams and Evel Jones III, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:34 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryon Trcka, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019
- Cynthia Cortez and Jesus Ventura, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019
- Brenaje Thompson and Josue Martinez Jr., of Edna, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 17, 2019
- Amber Taylor and Robert Quintanilla, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 17, 2019
- Jeanny Paz Marquez and Francisco Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. Sept. 18, 2019
- Andreina Palacios and Julian Flores III, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:57 a.m. Sept. 18, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Brian Langley Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:08 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019
- Holly McBride and Bonifacio Gonzales III, of Port Lavaca, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019
- Reagan Green and Joseangel Ramirez, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019
- Justine Sainz and Anthony Terrell, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019
- Ada Hernandez-Perez and Nick Rodriguez, of Placedo, a daughter, 6 pounds at 11:53 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019
- Vanessalei Gonzales and Augustine Baladez Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:04 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019
Citizens Medical CenterNo births reported
