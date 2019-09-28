DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Leobardo and Carolina Vargas, a son, 3 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 11, 2019
- Jennilee and Benjamin Swanner, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:52 a.m. Sept. 12/2019
- Manuel and Nora Fernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:29 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019
- Elena and Kevin Sanderson, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Schumaker, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:43 a.m. Sept. 15, 2019
- A’Lyria Hester, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019
- Mallory Trevino and Christopher Vasquez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:05 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019
- Wesley and Alyse Pauler, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019
- Jacoy Manley and Kim Hairell, a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:32 p.m. Sept. 16, 2019
- Anthony and Rachel Barnett, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:3 2p.m. Sept. 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Garcia, twins: a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:55 a.m.; a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:56 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019
- Justin and Corrie Martin, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 17, 2019
- Robert Hawes and Makayla Willard, a son, 9 pounds, at 2:23 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019
- Zachary and M Taylor Cornwell, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:35 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019
- Harbour and Kimberly Holliday, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:02 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Paul Veliz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019
- Creed and April Galbraith, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:11 a.m. Sept. 20, 2019
