DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Ramirez, of Yoakum, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:36 p.m. July 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. John Kilgore, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:19 p.m. July 13, 2020
- Kassandra Galvan and Nathan Johnson, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:23 a.m. July 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Branscum, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. July 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Gasch, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:24 a.m. July 15, 2020
- John and Tracey Picha, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. July 16, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshawa Johnson, a daughter, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:26 p.m. July 16, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Julio Sanchez, of Palacios, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. July 17, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Muniz, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. July 17, 2020
- Marlissa Castro and Christopher Garcia, of Edna, a daughter, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:11 a.m. July 19, 2020
- Julia Spurk and Tyreik Gonzales, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:06 p.m. July 19, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Blake Sbrusch, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. July 13, 2020
- Roger and Maria Garcia, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:56 a.m. July 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Staudt, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:08 p.m. July 16, 2020
- Tony and Erin Velasquez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces at 11:02 p.m. July 16, 2020
- Chad and Elisa Maria Bruch, a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. July 17, 2020
- Emilio and Esmeralda Coronado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:24 a.m. July 18, 2020
- Jonathan Sanchez and Lauryn Leal, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. July 21, 2020
- Esai Gonzales and Raylenn Gonzales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:57 p.m. July 21, 2020
- Miranda Farias and Alec Castillo, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:08 a.m. July 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Tapley, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. July 22, 2020
- Kayla Rios and Joe Ryan Herrera, a son, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:56 a.m. July 23, 2020
- Jesse Pena Jr. and Mahkailyn Casarez, a daughter, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. July 23, 2020
- Dylan Veach and Rebecca Acosta, a son, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. July 23, 2020
- Hunter and Maci Merta, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:06 p.m. July 23, 2020
- James and Terra White, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:08 p.m. July 23, 2020
- Juan Carlos Hernandez Jr. and Aliyah Canales, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. July 24, 2020
- Robert and Adriana Perez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:29 p.m. July 24, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.