DeTar Hospital

  • Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Ramirez, of Yoakum, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:36 p.m. July 13, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. John Kilgore, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:19 p.m. July 13, 2020
  • Kassandra Galvan and Nathan Johnson, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:23 a.m. July 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Branscum, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. July 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Gasch, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:24 a.m. July 15, 2020
  • John and Tracey Picha, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. July 16, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joshawa Johnson, a daughter, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:26 p.m. July 16, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Julio Sanchez, of Palacios, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. July 17, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Muniz, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. July 17, 2020
  • Marlissa Castro and Christopher Garcia, of Edna, a daughter, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:11 a.m. July 19, 2020
  • Julia Spurk and Tyreik Gonzales, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:06 p.m. July 19, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

  • Mr. and Mrs. Blake Sbrusch, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. July 13, 2020
  • Roger and Maria Garcia, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:56 a.m. July 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Staudt, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:08 p.m. July 16, 2020
  • Tony and Erin Velasquez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces at 11:02 p.m. July 16, 2020
  • Chad and Elisa Maria Bruch, a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. July 17, 2020
  • Emilio and Esmeralda Coronado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:24 a.m. July 18, 2020
  • Jonathan Sanchez and Lauryn Leal, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. July 21, 2020
  • Esai Gonzales and Raylenn Gonzales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:57 p.m. July 21, 2020
  • Miranda Farias and Alec Castillo, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:08 a.m. July 22, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Tapley, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. July 22, 2020
  • Kayla Rios and Joe Ryan Herrera, a son, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:56 a.m. July 23, 2020
  • Jesse Pena Jr. and Mahkailyn Casarez, a daughter, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. July 23, 2020
  • Dylan Veach and Rebecca Acosta, a son, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. July 23, 2020
  • Hunter and Maci Merta, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:06 p.m. July 23, 2020
  • James and Terra White, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:08 p.m. July 23, 2020
  • Juan Carlos Hernandez Jr. and Aliyah Canales, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. July 24, 2020
  • Robert and Adriana Perez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:29 p.m. July 24, 2020
